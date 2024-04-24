'Like a second family' - Jai Hindley signs contract extension with Bora-Hansgrohe

Jai Hindley will remain at Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025 after signing a contract extension with the team. The Australian’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of this season. Bora-Hansgrohe did not specify the duration of Hindley’s new contract.

“I really appreciate the trust and opportunities that the team has given me so far, and everything the team has done for me,” Hindley said in a statement released on Wednesday. “They’ve been a huge part of my career and development. It’s really become like a second family for me, and I feel at home here.”

Hindley joined Bora-Hansgrohe from DSM ahead of the 2022 season and he made an immediate impact by claiming overall victory at the Giro d’Italia.

He made his Tour de France debut last year, wearing the yellow jersey for a day after his stage victory in Laruns. He finished 7th overall in Paris after a heavy crash hindered his podium challenge.

The 27-year-old will return to the Tour this July in the service of Primož Roglič, who signed from Jumbo-Visma last winter.

There was speculation that Roglič’s arrival might encourage Hindley to seek a leadership role elsewhere, with Jayco-Alula among his possible destinations, but he ultimately opted to remain with Ralph Denk’s team.

"I can’t wait to keep growing and developing, and targeting big goals in the future, which is something that’s always been important for me,” Hindley said.

"We have the same vision, and I’m grateful for the trust they’ve put in me to fulfil this. I can’t wait to continue my journey here.”

Hindley is currently in action at the Tour de Romandie. He placed third overall at Tirreno-Adriatico in March, and he is scheduled to ride the Critérium du Dauphiné alongside Roglič before they link up again at the Tour.

On Wednesday, Bora-Hansgrohe also announced that Florian Lipowitz had also extended his contract with the team. The former biathlete joined from Tyrol KTM at the end of the 2022 season.

“I am delighted that we have been able to retain Jai and Florian early on,” Ralph Denk said.

“Both are great talents, and both play an important role in our long-term stage race plans. With Jai, we celebrated the biggest Grand Tour success in the team – his abilities are obvious. We know Florian's potential and we want to develop it together step by step.”