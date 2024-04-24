'Like a second family' - Jai Hindley signs contract extension with Bora-Hansgrohe

By Barry Ryan
published

Australian and Florian Lipowitz commit to German team for 2025

Jai Hindley
Jai Hindley in action at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jai Hindley will remain at Bora-Hansgrohe in 2025 after signing a contract extension with the team. The Australian’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of this season. Bora-Hansgrohe did not specify the duration of Hindley’s new contract.

“I really appreciate the trust and opportunities that the team has given me so far, and everything the team has done for me,” Hindley said in a statement released on Wednesday. “They’ve been a huge part of my career and development. It’s really become like a second family for me, and I feel at home here.”

