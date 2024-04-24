'Almost professional again' - Wout van Aert continues recovery on gravel bike

By James Moultrie
published

Belgian completes 93km ride as Visma-Lease a Bike release video of him back riding outdoors

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) is continuing his journey back to full fitness and on Tuesday the Belgian completed his longest outdoor ride since crashing at Dwaars door Vlaanderen and breaking his collarbone, ribs and sternum four weeks ago.

Van Aert rode for 93.18km ride near his home in Herentals on Tuesday, with more rides expected this week. He started his rehabilitation by riding indoors and then returned to outdoor cycling on a modified mountain bike last week to cater for his injuries.

