'Hazardous weather outlook' issued Saturday for US region where Big Sugar Gravel plans to crown champions for Life Time Grand Prix

By published

Contingency plan from organisers includes shortening route and delaying morning starts if weather is severe

Elite men line up last year to begin Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas
(Image credit: Life Time)

Wet and windy weather conditions are expected to impact Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik, the final and decisive race of the Life Time Grand Prix, on Saturday in Bentonville, Arkansas. The forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS), 18 hours before the first riders taking the course, issued a 'hazardous weather outlook', with the possibility of severe thunderstorms 'where large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats'.

Life Time, which owns and organises the race and series, sent an email to competitors on Friday to outline a contingency plan in case of severe weather, with options from delaying the start times, cutting the 100-mile route to half the distance or cancelling competitions altogether.

"Depending on weather conditions, start times may be delayed — by no more than one hour. They will not start earlier than scheduled. The 100-mile race may be shortened to the 50-mile course. This will be communicated no later than 7 a.m. We strongly encourage all riders to download both course maps.

"Please remember: weather in this area can bring strong storms, hail, and even tornadoes. If severe weather occurs, seek shelter immediately and do not continue riding until it’s safe."

The first riders on the 100-mile course of the Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik, will be the elite men at 7:25 a.m. local time from Bentonville City Square, with the elite women following 10 minutes later. The longest distance, and the only one on offer for Grand Prix riders, includes more than 7,700 feet of elevation gain across remote, rugged climbing with ‘gloriously chunky’ gravel and off-camber descents on the majority of the route.

Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Specialized Off-Road) only needs to start Big Sugar Gravel to wrap up her third Life Time Grand Prix title for elite women. Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz htSQD) has swept the men's title since the series began in 2022, but there are three riders who could topple his supremacy on Saturday.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.