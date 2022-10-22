Russell Finsterwald takes solo win at Big Sugar Gravel

Russell Finsterwald won the elite men's award at the Big Sugar Gravel 2022 in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Saturday. In the final round of the LifeTime Grand Prix, Finsterwald took a solo victory by 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Keegan Swenson and 31 seconds ahead of third-placed Adam Roberge.

"With one kilometre to go, there was a lot of cat and mouse at the end. I figured I had nothing to lose and just went for it. I'm really stoked to come out on top today," Finsterwald said.

Swenson's result secured him the overall title of the LifeTime Grand Prix series.

"It was super hard from the start. I was on the gas all day. It was a race of attrition. There were flats and people just cracking. It got slowly whittled down at the end," Swenson said.

"Russell and I were taking turns pushing the pace in the descents, we were comfortable in these loose descents, it was an advantage for us just to make it hard. We played to our strengths."

How it unfolded

The 104.1-miler route began in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas, and travelled westward and north into southern Missouri before looping back to the start-finish area.

Organisers designed one of the most challenging gravel courses featuring 7,000ft of elevation gain held across rarely maintained and canopy-covered gravel roads with loose, rocky gravel, a few water crossings and bridges that also made for one of the most picturesque routes on the LifeTime Grand Prix Series.

The first official checkpoint was at mile 37.7 in Pineville, Missouri, where the Little Sugar Creek and Big Sugar Creek merge and form the Elk River.

The second checkpoint was at mile 73.8 and had the riders in the predicted headwind as they were pushed by a local brewery nestled in a tiny hamlet located less than five miles from the return across the Arkansas border.

The peloton set out onto the rolling hills of the Ozark mountain countryside under a blanket of clouds and strong winds blowing 20 miles per hour from the south, which would become a headwind for the finish.

A small group formed in the opening 15 miles of the race with series leader Keegan Swenson, Russell Finsterwald, Logan Owen, John Borstelmann and Peter Stetina, followed by a large group further back.

The front group swelled at the 20-mile marker to then also include Michael Garrison, Cole Paton, Lachlan Morton, Griffen Easter, Bradyn Lange, Alex Howes, Jordi Meeus, Adam Roberge, Brennan Wertz, Nicholas Roche, and Alexey Vermeulen.

The lead group settled in with 12 riders at the 55-mile mark, with the selection including Paton, Borstelmann, Stetina, Roberge, Swenson, Vermeulen, Roche, Howard Grotts, Owen, Howes, Easter and Finsterwald.

A lone attack came from Borstelmann before the 72-mile marker, and he gained nearly two minutes on the chase group in the last section of the race.

Borstelmann soon after punctured on a narrow part of the course when he tried to avoid a race vehicle.

That lead was quickly swept away as the foursome of Finsterwald, Swenson, Roberge, and Vermeulen took over.

Across each descent on the rolling final 20 miles, Swenson and Finsterwald attacked to try to shake the other two. It was a surprise move by Finsterwald in the city limits of Bentonville gave him the win.