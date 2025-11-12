From 'homecoming' happiness to 'shoe kick in the kidneys', riders react to Life Time Grand Prix selections for 2026 off-road series

First-time invitee Morgan Aguirre finds opportunity to return home to the US

Morgan Aguirre conquered the mud to win 2025 The Hills gravel race in Italy
Morgan Aguirre conquered the mud to win 2025 The Hills gravel race in Italy (Image credit: @GravelEarthSeries | @thetraka | @rsalanova)

The majority of the invitation-only field for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix was confirmed on November 11, providing relief to many of the 44 athletes. There were still six spots to be earned by wildcard selections after Unbound Gravel 200, with some usual suspects from previous Grand Prix seasons now on the outside looking in.

One of the notable absences on the roster was Texas-based Emily Newsom. She took to Instagram for a reaction the day following the Life Time news that she would not return, writing, "This fall has been one of the hardest in my career and that’s saying a lot because I’ve had some doozies. Yesterday it was a pointed shoe kick square in the kidneys reading that I wasn’t accepted into the Life Time Grand Prix."

"After four years in Life Time Grand Prix, I didn’t make the cut this time around, and that’s a good thing," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

"We’re talking about a professional sport here, and I’m not owed anything. The LTGP made a commitment to a merit based selection process which is exactly what they should do. My results weren’t good enough, and it’s as simple as that. I don’t think I would have felt amazing about getting a pity spot anyway, especially if that meant taking a spot from a more deserving rider.

"If I should have made it back in, then I can prove it by wildcarding my way in next year. Does that mean I feel fine about it? Fuck no. I’m devastated by how this year has gone."

