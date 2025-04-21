'Hard work ahead, as relentless as training' - Payson McElveen diagnosed with hip fracture after Sea Otter crash

By published

US gravel racer looks past Unbound and optimistic for backloaded season and final four events in the Life Time Grand Prix

Payson McElveen was selected a fourth time to compete in the Life Time Grand Prix in 2025
Payson McElveen was selected a fourth time to compete in the Life Time Grand Prix in 2025 (Image credit: Life Time)

Third overall in the last year's Life Time Grand Prix, Payson McElveen (Allied Cycle Works-Red Bull) radically changed his winter travel and training for a fast start to another round of the US off-road series. With his primary focus of the entire 2025 season set on a higher placing in the series, it all came unraveled when disaster struck on the first lap of the first Grand Prix race a week ago.

Riding in the lead group at Sea Otter Classic Gravel, McEleveen took a hard fall in the second feed zone while trying to grab a bottle on the fly. He was able to get back on the bike, but forward momentum up the first pitch of Lookout Ridge was almost impossible due to what later would be diagnosed as damaged muscles and 'minimally displaced fracture' of his hip.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.