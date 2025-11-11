Life Time Grand Prix reveal initial rosters for 2026 include debuts by top three women from Gravel Earth Series - Rosa Klöser, Karolina Migoń, Morgan Aguirre

More than half of the 22 elite men accepting invitations represent nations outside the US, including The Traka 360 runner-up Jan Stöckli of Switzerland

The 10-rider elite women&#039;s podium for 2025 Life Time Grand Prix
The 10-rider elite women's podium for 2025 Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)
The majority of the field for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix was announced today by organisers Life Time, confirming 44 of the final 50 berths in the invitation-only US collection of off-road races.

The women's roster includes seven new riders, including the top three finishers from the 2025 Gravel Earth Series - overall winner and former Unbound 200 champion Rosa Klöser of Germany, GES silver medalist Karolina Migoń of Poland and USA's Morgan Aguirre. After a year away from the Grand Prix, three-time US gravel champion Lauren Stephens returns to the mix.

Sofía Gómez Villafañe has been part of the field all five years and will try to hold the overall title for a fourth time. One surprising absence from the start list is 2022 Grand Prix champion Haley Smith, who finished 15th overall this past year.

There are nine new contestants on the men's side, including 2024 Gravel Earth Series winner Simen Nordahl Svendsen of Norway and The Traka 360 runner-up Jan Stöckli of Switzerland and reigning European Mountain Bike Champion Andreas Seewald of Germany.

“The 2025 Life Time Grand Prix was one of the most competitive and exciting seasons we’ve witnessed to date, but 2026 is shaping up to be even bigger. The roster we’ve assembled is set to take the series to another level, with an unparalleled depth of talent," Michelle Duffy Smith, executive director for the series and vice president of marketing for Life Time, said in a press release.

“With a record $590,000 prize purse up for grabs, expanded live coverage and additional benefits to support series athletes, we’re proud to see the Life Time Grand Prix attract top talent from around the world and continue to elevate the sport to a new level.”

Life Time Grand Prix 2026 initial roster

Elite Women (age and nation)

  • Morgan Aguirre, 32, USA
  • Lauren De Crescenzo, 35, USA
  • Cecily Decker, 27, USA
  • Maude Farrell, 34, USA
  • Sofía Gómez Villafañe, 31, Argentina
  • Stella Hobbs, 32, USA
  • Ruth Holcomb, 22, USA
  • Rosa Klöser, 29, Germany
  • Sarah Lange, 34, USA
  • Emma Langley, 30, USA
  • Cecile Lejeune, 27, France
  • Karolina Migoń, 29, Poland
  • Paige Onweller, 36, USA
  • Hannah Otto, 30, USA
  • Hayley Preen, 27, South Africa
  • Melisa Rollins, 30, USA
  • Ruby Ryan, 24, USA
  • Samara Sheppard, 35, New Zealand
  • Courtney Sherwell, 37, Australia
  • Alexis Skarda, 36, USA
  • Lauren Stephens, 39, USA
  • Sarah Sturm, 36, USA

Elite Men (age and nation)

  • Matthew Beers, 31, South Africa
  • Zach Calton, 28, USA
  • Cobe Freeburn, 24, USA
  • Griffin Hoppin, 22, USA
  • Brendan Johnston, 34, Australia
  • Cameron Jones, 25, New Zealand
  • Andrew L’Esperance, 34, Canada
  • Bradyn Lange, 26, USA
  • Payson McElveen, 32, USA
  • Simen Nordahl Svendsen, 26, Norway
  • Kyan Olshove, 23, USA
  • Cole Paton, 28, USA
  • Simon Pellaud, 33, Switzerland
  • Marc Pritzen, 26, South Africa
  • Torbjørn Røed, 28, Norway
  • Andreas Seewald, 34, Germany
  • Felix Stehli, 25, Switzerland
  • Anton Stensby, 24, Norway
  • Jan Stöckli, 26, Switzerland
  • Caleb Swartz, 26, USA
  • Keegan Swenson, 31, USA
  • Alexey Vermeulen, 31, USA
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

