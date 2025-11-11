Life Time Grand Prix reveal initial rosters for 2026 include debuts by top three women from Gravel Earth Series - Rosa Klöser, Karolina Migoń, Morgan Aguirre

The majority of the field for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix was announced today by organisers Life Time, confirming 44 of the final 50 berths in the invitation-only US collection of off-road races.

The women's roster includes seven new riders, including the top three finishers from the 2025 Gravel Earth Series - overall winner and former Unbound 200 champion Rosa Klöser of Germany, GES silver medalist Karolina Migoń of Poland and USA's Morgan Aguirre. After a year away from the Grand Prix, three-time US gravel champion Lauren Stephens returns to the mix.

Sofía Gómez Villafañe has been part of the field all five years and will try to hold the overall title for a fourth time. One surprising absence from the start list is 2022 Grand Prix champion Haley Smith, who finished 15th overall this past year.

There are nine new contestants on the men's side, including 2024 Gravel Earth Series winner Simen Nordahl Svendsen of Norway and The Traka 360 runner-up Jan Stöckli of Switzerland and reigning European Mountain Bike Champion Andreas Seewald of Germany.

Newly-crowned men's champion Cameron Jones of New Zealand returns to battle with three-time champion and marathon mountain bike world champion Keegan Swenson of USA. After three top 6 finishes out of four seasons, Russell Finsterwald was not included as a returning rider for 2026.

From U23 competitions this past year, Ruth Holcomb will be part of the women's field and Griffin Hoppin will be part of the men's field.

A total of 25 women and 25 men will comprise the final field, with three wildcard spots filled in each elite division after qualification is met from Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 200. Life Time has the option to add additional wildcard spots if any selected athlete withdraws before July 1, 2026.

“The 2025 Life Time Grand Prix was one of the most competitive and exciting seasons we’ve witnessed to date, but 2026 is shaping up to be even bigger. The roster we’ve assembled is set to take the series to another level, with an unparalleled depth of talent," Michelle Duffy Smith, executive director for the series and vice president of marketing for Life Time, said in a press release.

“With a record $590,000 prize purse up for grabs, expanded live coverage and additional benefits to support series athletes, we’re proud to see the Life Time Grand Prix attract top talent from around the world and continue to elevate the sport to a new level.”

Season five marks the next chapter of the Life Time Grand Prix marked by a record $350,000 equal-pay prize purse for the top 10 men and women in the series, the top riders earning $50,000 each. There's more prize money for individual races, bringing the total to $590,000. A new professional finisher compensation offer will reward any athlete beyond the top 10 who completes the full LTGP season (minimum of three finishes) with $2,500.

Beyond the prize money, riders in the invitation-only field are provided complimentary registration to all six LTGP races, complimentary registration to other Life Time-owned events (excluding Leadville Stage Race), and access to Life Time clubs.

The application process opened October 27, just nine days after the conclusion of the fourth edition of the series, with winners determined after Big Sugar Classic in Bentonville, Arkansas. Villafane wrapped up her third title with wins at Little Sugar Gravel and Big Sugar Classic, both held in Bentonville. Jones began the season among wildcard contenders and rose to the men's victory with fifth place at Big Sugar.

Life Time Grand Prix 2026 initial roster

Elite Women (age and nation)

Morgan Aguirre, 32, USA

Lauren De Crescenzo, 35, USA

Cecily Decker, 27, USA

Maude Farrell, 34, USA

Sofía Gómez Villafañe, 31, Argentina

Stella Hobbs, 32, USA

Ruth Holcomb, 22, USA

Rosa Klöser, 29, Germany

Sarah Lange, 34, USA

Emma Langley, 30, USA

Cecile Lejeune, 27, France

Karolina Migoń, 29, Poland

Paige Onweller, 36, USA

Hannah Otto, 30, USA

Hayley Preen, 27, South Africa

Melisa Rollins, 30, USA

Ruby Ryan, 24, USA

Samara Sheppard, 35, New Zealand

Courtney Sherwell, 37, Australia

Alexis Skarda, 36, USA

Lauren Stephens, 39, USA

Sarah Sturm, 36, USA

Elite Men (age and nation)