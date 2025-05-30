Recommended reading

'The race is about embracing the unknown' - Morgan Aguirre works on mental game for second attempt at Unbound 200

US rider leads Gravel Earth Series standings after two wins this spring in Europe

Morgan Aguirre conquered the mud to win 2025 The Hills gravel race in Italy
Each year at Unbound Gravel 200, a new crop of rising stars and some dark horses line up alongside the race’s veterans, and one of the names whispered in the weeks leading to the start is Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing).

For Aguirre, the race is a test of both body and mind. After a derailleur failure forced her out last year, the PAS Racing rider returns determined to finish what she started, though she’s quick to admit she’s still figuring it all out. She comes in as an outside favourite this year, with two wins already in the Gravel Earth Series, where she was third overall last year.

