Eurobike 2010: Cyclingnews' complete coverage
Eurobike show continues to dominate the world stage
With Eurobike now firmly cementing its status as the world's most important bicycle trade show, this year's 19th running will bring a record-setting 1,090 exhibitors, 35,000 dealers, and 1,500 journalists into a massive 100,000m2 (1.08m ft2) exhibition space in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
Related Articles
Eurobike: fi'zi:k shoe introduction
Eurobike 2010: Cervélo's updated road range
Eurobike 2010: Zipp launches faster 808 Firecrest
Eurobike 2010: Reynolds Cycling revamps road range
Eurobike 2010: FSA creeps another step closer to new complete road group
Eurobike 2010: AX Lightness debuts customizable carbon road frames
Eurobike 2010: Look, Polar collaborate on new pedal-based power meter
Eurobike 2010: Kuota's revamped range for 2011
Eurobike 2010: New wheels and components from Easton for 2011
Eurobike 2010: Eddy Merckx creates new EMX-7 flagship for 2011
Eurobike 2010: Highlights from Bianchi's 2011 range
Eurobike 2010: Cyclingnews' complete video coverage
Eurobike 2010: Colnago debuts new C59 Italia and M10 models
Eurobike 2010: Rocky Mountain 2011 mountain bikes
Eurobike 2010: Giant road bikes for 2011
Eurobike 2010: Canyon adds new enduro bike, track model for 2011
Eurobike 2010: Syncros expands on carbon range for 2011
Eurobike 2010: Hutchinson’s puncture-proof Serenity tube
Eurobike 2010: Van Nicholas offers revised road racer, big-wheeled MTB
Eurobike 2010: BMC revamps road range for 2011
Eurobike 2010: Ritchey looks ahead to the future, reflects on the past
Kicking things off will be a one-day demo event in nearby Austria where we'll be able to ride firsthand some of the coming season's newest gear, followed by three days indoors and even a public day on Saturday. While most of the bigger companies have already unveiled their new wares at private events, most of the rest of the industry will be showing items off for the first time here and as always, we'll be sure to bring you full coverage of the hottest bikes, components, accessories and clothing you'll see in the coming months.
Looking for something in particular though? Along with a small army of Future Publishing staffers, Cyclingnews and BikeRadar technical editor James Huang will be on site with camera, laptop, smartphone, and notebook. Send requests directly to him on Twitter at @angryasian.
New! Video coverage from Eurobike can now be found on BikeRadar's exclusive Eurobike video page. Our video crew was hard at work combing the halls of Friedrichshafen, Germany to bring you 3-5 minute clips from 36 different companies.
Eurobike show coverage:
September 17: Eurobike 2010: Trickstuff show off mechanical-to-hydraulic converter for 'cross bikes
September 16: Eurobike 2010: New mid-range wheel models from DT Swiss
September 16: Eurobike 2010: Ritchey looks ahead to the future, reflects on the past
September 15: Eurobike 2010: Small but important changes to Chris King bits for 2011
September 15: Eurobike 2010: BMC revamps road range for 2011
September 14: Eurobike 2010: Syncros expands on carbon range for 2011
September 14: Eurobike 2010: Van Nicholas offers revised road racer, big-wheeled MTB
September 13: Eurobike 2010: Hutchinson’s puncture-proof Serenity tube
September 13: Eurobike 2010: Canyon adds new enduro bike, track model for 2011
September 10: Eurobike 2010: Giant road bikes for 2011
September 9: Eurobike 2010: Rocky Mountain 2011 mountain bikes
September 9: Eurobike 2010: Colnago debuts new C59 Italia and M10 models
September 8: Eurobike 2010: Highlights from Bianchi's 2011 range
September 8: Eurobike 2010: Eddy Merckx creates new EMX-7 flagship for 2011
September 7: Eurobike 2010: New wheels and components from Easton for 2011
September 7: Eurobike 2010: Kuota's revamped range for 2011
September 6: Eurobike 2010: Look, Polar collaborate on new pedal-based power meter
September 6: Euorbike 2010: AX Lightness debuts customizable carbon road frames
September 3: Eurobike 2010: FSA creeps another step closer to new complete road group
September 3: Eurobike 2010: Reynolds Cycling revamps road range
September 2: Eurobike 2010: Zipp launches faster 808 Firecrest
September 2: Eurobike 2010: Cervélo's updated road range
September 1: Eurobike 2010: fi'zi:k shoe introduction
Pre-show launches
August 31: Giro Factor and Code shoes
August 30: 2011 Focus MTB introduction
August 29: 2011 Focus road and urban range
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy