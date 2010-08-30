Tech feature: 2011 Focus MTB introduction

Image 1 of 55 The Focus Thunder 2.0 uses the same frame as the 1.0 but a more affordable build kit. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 55 The extended seat tube lends more support for the carbon seatpost on the Raven 1.0. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 55 Seat stays on the Raven are relatively small, suggesting a reasonably smooth ride. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 55 Post mount disc brake tabs on the Raven will fit either 160mm or 180mm rotors depending on the adapter used. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 55 The tapered head tube on the Raven includes internal cable ports. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 55 Focus says the demand for high-end carbon 26" hardtails is as strong as ever and the company is responding with more models for 2011. Focus includes a wide and flat 3T Xida bar on the top-end Raven 1.0 - but the color-coordinated fi'zi:k grips are too slippery for our taste. The carbon stays on the Raven hardtail frame leave a generous amount of room for wider rubber. Tire clearance is pretty good on the Raven carbon hardtail frame. The Focus Raven 1.0 includes a BB30 bottom bracket. Note the internal routing for the rear brake, too. US customers won't see the top-end Project 1.0 but the 2.0 will be brought in at a consumer cost of US$4,800. The US version of the Raven 3.0 will include a Fox fork and Shimano Deore XT componentry. 2x10 drivetrains are featured heavily on Focus's high-end off-road range for 2011. Color-matched components are a common theme in the Focus line-up. Crankbrothers' new stem design makes its way on to the Focus Thunder 1.0. Color-matched Crankbrothers components are included on the top-end Thunder 1.0. The rear suspension design on the Thunder is compact and has a low center of gravity but in our experience, is also a bit flexy. Thunder is Focus's 130mm-travel mountain bike platform for enduro-type riding. Focus simply doesn't yet have the market share in the US to bring in its complete line so some appealing-looking models unfortunately didn't make the cut. American versions of the Super Bud will get seat stay-mounted dropout pivots. Tapered head tubes will be used on the upper end Super Buds while the more economically priced models will continue with straight steerers. Focus has decided to bring some of the 100mm-travel Super Bud range into the US but not with a Horst Link rear end. The Red Skin's triple butted and hydroformed aluminum frames will feature smoothly finished welds - but no tapered front end. New for 2011 is the 29" Red Skin aluminum hardtail range. Sorry, folks, but US consumers won't get to see the stunning two-tone green paint job of the Raven 4.0 in person - unless they go to Europe. The Focus Project's rear suspension design is also shared with the DiamondBack KnuckleBox - both companies are owned by Derby Cycle. Focus's Project 1.0 offers 150mm of rear wheel travel and all-mountain geometry and componentry. Focus is hoping pedal-assist e-bikes will gain in popularity as they have in Europe. Post-mount disc tabs on the FSL 1.0 are compatible with either 160mm or 180mm rotors - but not 140mm. The bare swingarm of the new FSL shows off the direct-mount front derailleur and pass-throughs for the cable and rear brake line. Large-diameter cartridge bearings are housed in the swingarm yoke and a BB30-compatible shell is fitted below. Flat and relatively wide 3T Xida LTD carbon bars are included on Focus's FSL 1.0 flagship. Telescoping seatposts are included on many of Focus's full-suspension mountain bikes. Though the frames are light, the spindly linkage on the First Extreme looks a bit underbuilt to us. Focus's First Extreme range boasts 120mm of travel front and rear for the marathon or trail categories. Electric pedal-assist bikes are an enormous segment for Focus. The US market will see just a few of them but there are literally dozens on tap for Europe. The only major disappointment in Focus's 2011 range is its women's range, which is limited to just a handful of models and almost all of which are restricted to low-end offerings. Focus says the production Black Forest aluminum hardtail will feature more properly smoothed welds than on this early sample. Focus says demand for 26" hardtails is still very strong, especially at the mid-to-high end. This Black Forest 1.0 features a triple-butted hydroformed aluminum frame with a tapered head tube, a SRAM X0 group, a RockShox SID fork and DT Swiss wheels. Angular contact ceramic bushings are installed inside the dropout pivots for better stiffness relative to conventional radial cartridge ball bearings. Focus's new FSL range of carbon full-suspension bikes builds on the existing First platform but with lighter weights and a more cross-country oriented 100mm of travel. Focus builds its new FSL frame with a tapered head tube. The bar-mounted computer on the Jafira Speed indicates speed and distance but also battery life and boost level. The seat tube-mounted Panasonic battery and drive system on the Focus Jafira Speed takes up a lot of room so the frame is built with extra-long chain stays. Seriously? Oh, yes - Focus has decided to bring to the US market an electric pedal-assist mountain bike. Focus opted for the BionX rear hub system given its more torque-laden power curve. The Focus-designed quick-release seatpost collars are very lightweight but yet impressively smooth to operate and capable of generating ample clamping force. Focus will offer the FSL cross-country platform in several different models, depending on your budget. And interesting, none of them have the specific '1.0', '2.0', or '3.0' designations - Focus doesn't want buyers to feel bad about upgrading a mid-level bike, especially when it uses the same frame as the top-end models. Though striving to reduce weight, Focus's product managers have nevertheless refused to compromise on stiffness. Thru-axles are featured heavily throughout the line, even on some of the hardtails. Both the seat stays and chain stays are carbon fiber on the Focus FSL. Claimed frame weight is around 1.7kg (3.75lb) with rear shock. The asymmetrical seat tube on the new FSL helps bolster pedaling stiffness. The top tube-mounted linkage looks unusual but Focus says it makes the controls easier to reach and also leaves plenty of room for two water bottles. Plus, the open triangle is easy to portage, too. There are five internal cable ports at the head tube on the new FSL - two for the derailleurs, one for the rear brake, one for the optional rear shock lockout, and another for an optional telescoping seatpost remote. Focus's urban, commuter and utility range is enormous in Europe.

Cross-country and marathon full-suspension models lose weight, grow in numbers

New from Focus for 2011 is the carbon fibre FSL range, which boasts 100mm of travel front and rear and an impressive claimed frame weight of around 1.95kg (4.30lb) with rear shock. The faux bar design's look is decidedly unusual what with its high-mounted and in-line rear shock but Focus points out several key advantages to the layout for the intended style of riding.

Not only can riders fit two water bottles in the main triangle but the open front triangle is also easy to portage and shock-mounted lockout levers are very easy to reach.

Other features include a tapered 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" front end, a PressFit30-compatible bottom bracket, unique post mount rear disc tabs on the chain stay for either 160mm or 180mm rotors, enough tyre clearance for 2.4" rubber, and a unique internal cable routing system.

Focus has generously outfitted the new FSL with five entry at the head tube: two for the derailleurs, one for the rear brake, one for an optional rear shock lockout, and yet another in case there's a remotely operated telescoping seatpost mounted.

Focus has been mindful of maintenance, too, with main pivot bearings that can be serviced completely from the non-driveside without having to remove the crankset, conical ceramic bushings elsewhere that are said to hold up well to dirt and water, and the unique shock placement also shields that normally weather-susceptible bit from tire spray.

Focus will offer up to four different FSL models ranging from the top-end 1.0 (US$9,700) with a 2x10 SRAM XX group, a RockShox SID XX fork, and DT Swiss carbon wheels to the more attainable 4.0 (US$4,400) with a 3x10 Shimano Deore XT package, a Fox 32 RL fork, and alloy DT Swiss hoops. Notably, all but the 1.0 will also include 15mm thru-axles up front for better steering precision and all FSL complete bikes will share the same frame.

Complementing the FSL is the 120mm-travel First collection for more marathon-type riding. Like the FSL, the First also uses a carbon fibre main frame and stays plus the unique high-mounted rear shock position – but with different linkages and leverage ratios to eke out the extra travel.

The tapered head tube and array of internal routing options carry over as well, but the rear end sports more conventional disc caliper mounts and the bottom bracket shell is conventionally threaded.

The top-end First Extreme will come with a Shimano XTR/XT mix, a Fox 32 RL fork and DT Swiss X-1600 wheels for US$5,800 in the US while other markets will also get a less expensive model with a SRAM X.9/X0 mix, a RockShox SID RLT fork and Focus-branded aluminum wheels.

If carbon's not your thing there's also the 100mm-travel Super Bud models built with hydroformed alloy frames. Focus will offer up to six models worldwide with the upper-end versions including a tapered head tube and all variants utilizing a true four-bar linkage system – at least outside of the US.

Americans will get their own Super Buds with seat stay-mounted dropout pivots and prices ranging from US$2,000-3,600 depending on build kit.

Hardtails are alive and well at Focus

While many companies are abandoning high-end hardtails, Focus's 2011 range will include six 26" carbon models alone. All are built around the same Raven frame that reportedly drops about 80g for a final claimed weight of about 950g – lighter, in fact, than any of Focus's road frames.

Not surprisingly, many of the road-going Izalco's features are translated over, including the 'elbowed' dropout design and slim seat stays for a softer ride, BB30-compatible bottom bracket shells, a tapered 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" head tube, and internal cable routing run through molded-in carbon fiber reinforcing tubes.

Topping the range is the US$8,900 Raven 1.0 with SRAM XX, a RockShox SID XX fork, and DT Swiss carbon wheels with lesser variants running all the way down to the 6.0 with a Shimano SLX/XT build kit, Avid Elixir 3 brakes and Focus-branded wheels.

Alloy fans can instead look to the Black Forest range with triple butted and hydroformed aluminum frames, smooth-finish TIG welds, and tapered head tubes. Surprisingly, the build kits aren't stingy, either, with the top-end 1.0 coming with a SRAM X.9/X0 mix and a RockShox SID RLT fork and even the 4.0 coming well equipped with Shimano SLX/XT and a RockShox Recon fork.

Finally, Focus has finally decided to enter the 29er market, too, albeit with a modest toe in the water instead of a full-on cannonball. Focus will offer three Red Skin hardtails, all built around aluminum frames with triple butted and hydroformed tubing, tapered head tubes, and smoothly finished welds.

Longer-travel options for the hard-hitting crowd

US buyers will quickly recognize Focus's 130mm-travel Thunder and 150mm-travel Project as using the same low-slung Knuckle Box linkage design as on DiamondBack bikes – which will come as no surprise as both labels are owned by parent company Derby Cycle.

Thunder frames are built with double-butted and hydroformed aluminum tubing, tapered head tubes and 'Easy Access' main pivot bearings with telescoping seatposts and 15mm thru-axle forks featured throughout the range. In contrast, Project frames are designed to handle more abuse with beefier double-butted tubing and larger tube cross-sections, a more heavily bolstered seat tube, and HammerSchmidt-compatible ISCG tabs.

Need a boost?

Focus' German home market is rife with a remarkably diverse collection of electric-assist bicycles, nearly all of which are logically directed at commuters and casual cyclists. But also included in the 'e-bike' range is the intriguing Jafira Offroad – yes, a mountain bike, and yes, Focus does intend for it to see trail time.

Focus swaps out the 300W Panasonic drive system it normally uses on its e-bikes for a more torque-laden Bionx hub-based system that can churn out up to 250W depending on how hard you're pedaling. Rounding out the build is a Shimano SLX/XT 3x9 build kit, Avid Elixir 3 hydraulic disc brakes, and a RockShox Recon RL fork.

Not surprisingly, the Jafira Offroad isn't light nor is it remotely inexpensive at US$4,000. But it is certainly an interesting idea – and one that we're dying to try out ourselves.