Eurobike 2010: Colnago debuts new C59 Italia and M10 models

Colnago's Eurobike booth was highlighted by a limited edition of its new C59 Italia flagship, dressed in a stark pearl white finish with shimmering silver decals and accents, and limited to just 59 samples worldwide.

Interestingly, Colnago chose to outfit its premier road bike not with a Campagnolo Super Record 11 group but rather Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 package – a move Italian devotees will lambast as practically sacrilegious but one that admittedly allows for some unique stylistic touches that aren't possible with conventional cables.

Wires are routed internally through the frame so as to not disrupt the frame's beautifully clean lines but Colnago also went to great efforts to conceal them at the front end, too, feeding the lines into the stem and also housing the group's control box inside it as well. Naturally, the rear brake is run through the top tube, too.

Aside from the matching white carbon saddle, seatpost, and integrated bar/stem, the rest of the bike is standard-issue C59 Italia, including Colnago's latest lobed and oversized main tube profiles with wall-to-wall internal ribbing, a new carbon fork with tapered steerer, and newly rectangular chain stays that Colnago claims to add stiffness relatively to the old shape. Claimed frame weight is right around 1,000g.

The M10 is Colnago's latest modular monocoque model, based on the CX-1 but with even more rigidity, internal cable routing and a tapered steerer.

Colnago also showed off its new M10, a further evolution of last year's modular monocoque CX-1 model but said to be stiffer and more responsive on account of its more heavily reinforced bottom bracket area and tapered front end. Like the C-59 Italia, claimed weight is right around 1,000g.

Finally, last year's CX-1 has also been slightly updated though pretty mildly – the rear brake line is now fed through the top tube for a cleaner look and the name has changed to CX-1 Evo.