Eurobike 2010: Rocky Mountain 2011 mountain bikes

Image 1 of 29 Rocky Mountain Element Team RSL. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 2 of 29 Rocky Mountain Vertex 29. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 3 of 29 Rocky Mountain Slayer 70 mud clearance. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 4 of 29 Rocky Mountain Slayer headtube. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 5 of 29 Rocky Mountain. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 6 of 29 Rocky Mountain Slayer weld detail. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 7 of 29 Rocky Mountain Vertex T.O. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 8 of 29 Old-school graphics on the Rocky Mountain Vertex T.O. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 9 of 29 Rocky Mountain Vertex T.O. custom colour SID fork. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 10 of 29 Rocky Mountain Vertex T.O. top tube. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 11 of 29 Rocky Mountain Vertex T.O. - Team Only. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 12 of 29 Rocky Mountain Flatline - this is what the pro-riders use. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 13 of 29 Rocky Mountain Flatline World Cup with Fox 40 RC2 forks. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 14 of 29 Rocky Mountain Flatline with Fox DHX RC4 rear shock. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 15 of 29 Rocky Mountain Slayer 70 bottom bracket detail with RaceFace Sixc cranks. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 16 of 29 Rocky Mountain Slayer 70. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 17 of 29 Rocky Mountain Altitude 70 rear carbon rocker. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 18 of 29 Rocky Mountain Element Team - representing Canada on the bar-ends. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 19 of 29 The Rocky Mountain Element Team uses this chainstay protector to prevent the chain ruining the carbon frame. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 20 of 29 Rocky Mountain Element Team headtube. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 21 of 29 There is no need for a brace on the rear of the Rocky Mountain Element Team - apparently the carbon swingarms are stiff enough. Impressive claims... (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 22 of 29 Rocky Mountain Element Team rear end detail. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 23 of 29 Rocky Mountain Element Team uses a custom valved Fox Float RP23 out back. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 24 of 29 Rocky Mountain Altitude 29se - 29er. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 25 of 29 Rocky Mountain Altitude 29se top tube. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 26 of 29 Rocky Mountain Altitude 70. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 27 of 29 Rocky Mountain Altitude 70 uses Formula R1 hydraulic disc brakes and Easton's EA70 Lo Rise bars. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 28 of 29 Rocky Mountain Altitude 70 with Fox 32 Float RL FIT forks using a 15mm bolt-thru. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 29 of 29 Rocky Mountain Vertex 29 big wheeler. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com)

Rocky Mountain had their 2011 range on display at the Eurobike trade show, including new Element RSL and MSL cross-country bikes, updates to their Altitude and Slayer rigs, plus a 30th anniversary Vertex TO hardtail.

The classic Element, first launched 14 years ago, has been given a makeover for 2011 and comes in two versions – the 100mm-travel RSL and 120mm MSL. Both frames are made almost entirely from carbon, with only the front derailleur bolt inserts and inserts for the link pivots on the front triangle being made from alloy.

Rocky Mountain design their FORM C12 and C13 carbon tubing in-house and tailor the custom carbon layup to maximise stiffness and minimise weight. The company were keen to tell us about their Smooth Wall monocoque frame construction – a technique which apparently leaves the inside of the frame wall as smooth as the outside.

This means there's no excess fibre or resin, saving weight, and no extra material which might compromise strength and ride quality. The Element RSL is more race orientated, while the MSL has slightly slacker head and seat tube angles, plus a higher bottom bracket.

Traditional cartridge bearings are replaced on the Element by ABC Pivot Technology – a stiffer, lighter (by 120g, according to Rocky Mountain) linkage bearing made up of an angular contact polymer bushing against an angular alloy contact bearing sleeve on an aluminium sleeve. ABC pivots require almost no maintenance and can’t be over-tightened by ham-fisted riders.

Two chain suck plates have been integrated into the frame; one moulded into the chainstay and one at the bottom of the front derailleur.

Slayer

The Slayer full-susser, built to go up the hill and fly down the other side, gets a reworked frame for 2011, with a tapered head tube and hydroformed tubing. This ‘70’ version comes with a high-end spec including a Fox 36 TALAS R fork, custom valved Fox RP23 XV rear shock, Formula The One disc brakes and Race Face SixC carbon crankset.

Mountain Biking UKmagazine will have a review of the new Slayer in issue 260, so keep you eyes peeled for that.

Altitude

Rocky’s 2011 Altitude gets an updated down tube, integrated headset for use with tapered forks, and a carbon rocker link out back. A claimed 200g has been shaved off the frame weight.

Vertex

The Vertex TO has been introduced to celebrate the company’s 30th anniversary and features an old-school Selle Italia Ti Flite saddle, classic Rocky Mountain graphics and a custom RockShox SID 100mm-travel fork.

Flatline

Rocky Mountain’s Flatline has just been piloted to second place at the women's downhill world championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada by Sabrina Jonnier. We're told that the pro riders ride the exact same bike, with the same spec that you can buy off-the-shelf.

Here's a list of UK RRPs for the 2011 Rocky Mountain mountain bike range:

* Element Team RSL: £6,799.00

* Element 70 RSL: £4,299.00

* Element 70 MSL: £4,399.00

* Element 50 MSL: £3,499.00

* Element 30 MSL: £2,699.00

* Element 50: £2,499.00

* Element 30: £1,799.00

* Altitude 70: £3,599.00

* Altitude 50: £2,799.00

* Altitude 30: £2,299.00

* Slayer 70: £4,199.00

* Slayer 50: £2,899.00

* Slayer 30: £2,299.00

* Vertex Team RSL: £5,999.00

* Vertex 70 RSL: £3,399.00

* Vertex 50 RSL: £2,599.00

* Vertex 50: £1,999.00

* Vertex 30: £1,249.00

* Vertex T.O. 30TH: £2,799.00

* Altitude 29 SE: £3,349.00

* Altitude 29: £2,399.00

* Vertex 29 SE: £2,249.00

* Vertex 29: £1,399.00

* Flatline World Cup: £5,499.00

* Flatline PRO: £3,499.00