Eurobike 2010: New wheels and components from Easton for 2011

Image 1 of 14 The new Easton EA90 XC front hub is interchangeable between 9mm quick release and 15mm thru-axle fitments. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 14 Easton will offer two versions of its new Havoc aluminum stem - a direct-mount based on the Boxxer standard and a conventional steerer mounted option. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 14 The new Havoc rims are certified UST Tubeless-compatible. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 14 Riveted-in nipples leave the outer walls solid on the new Havoc wheels, adding additional strength and stiffness and also making for easy tubeless compatibility. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 14 The 2011 Havoc wheels are designed for use on 20mm thru-axle forks. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 14 Easton is filling out its Havoc range of downhill components with the addition of a carbon fiber handlebar and other bits. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 14 Easton's new EC90 SL carbon stem is claimed to weigh just 110g for a 100mm-long sample. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 14 New for 2011 is an offset version of Easton's ultralight EC90 carbon fiber seatpost. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 14 The EC90 Aero carbon clinchers are built around Easton's R4SL hubs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 14 Easton adds a new 58mm-deep version of its EC90 SL carbon clincher for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 14 Easton uses the same riveted-in nipple concept originally used on the Haven to yield a solid outer rim wall and easy tubeless compatibility on the new EA90XC. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 14 Easton's new EA90 XC mountain bike wheels look to be a compelling new option for riders seeking a reasonably lightweight cross-country or trail wheelset at a surprisingly attainable price. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 14 Easton's new EA90 XC mountain bike wheels look to be a compelling new option for riders seeking a reasonably lightweight cross-country or trail wheelset at a surprisingly attainable price. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 14 Easton updated Havoc downhill wheels lop 150g out of the previous edition. (Image credit: James Huang)

Easton's EC90 SL carbon road clincher wheels will gain a new deep-section stablemate for 2011 with the addition of the new deeper-section model for riders that want more of an aerodynamic advantage. Built with a more aggressive 56mm profile – as compared to the standard model's more modest 38mm measurement – the new EC90 Aero wheels otherwise sport the same Thermatec sidewall construction that has yielded far better than average braking performance in our own tests.

Easton laces the new rims straight-pull Sapim CX-Ray bladed stainless steel spokes and external red-anodized alloy nipples to its own R4SL hubs, complete with adjustable hybrid ceramic cartridge bearings and interchangeable alloy freehub bodies. Claimed weight is 1,670g for the set and suggested retail price is US$2,000.

Cross-country riders finally get a long-awaited follow-up to Easton's XC One in the new EA90 XC. Though slightly lighter at 1,560g for the pair, the real story is in the new rim construction and hubs. Easton has adapted the riveted-in threaded nipple technology from its Haven all-mountain model for the EA90 XC, leaving a solid outer rim wall with true UST tubeless compatibility. Easton has also added a millimeter of width, too, for better tire casing support and a more secure feel under hard cornering.

Those rims are now laced to Easton's new M1 six-hole disc hubs, built with adjustable cartridge bearings and axle fitments that are convertible between 9mm quick-release and 15mm thru-axle up front, and 135x10mm quick release or 142x12mm thru-axle out back.

Even better is that Easton will offer the EA90 XC in both 26" and 29" varieties and both are surprisingly reasonably priced. The 26" version will cost US$900 and the 29" will add just US$25 more.

Replacing the old XC Two is the new EA70 XC, which boasts an even greater 150g weight savings plus a generous 24.5mm rim width to better handle high-volume rubber. Claimed weight on the 26" version is 1,698g for the pair and 1,950g for the 29ers. Suggested retail prices are just US$500 and US$525, respectively.

At the opposite end of the usage spectrum comes the new Havoc downhill wheels with new, 1mm-wider aluminum rims similar in construction to the Haven and new EA90 XC and the same easy tubeless compatibility courtesy of the solid outer rim wall. In the case of the Havocs, that solid outer wall's additional strength and lateral stiffness will play even greater roles as with downhill's typically greater speeds and impact sizes yet total weight has still come down a significant 150g to just 1,750g for the pair.

The new Havocs also come with updated hubs for 2011 with dedicated 20mm thru-axle fitment up front and convertible 135x10mm quick-release or 142/135x12mm thru-axle.

Going along with the new Havocs are new bars, stems and seatposts to complete the range.

Easton says the Havoc Carbon bar weighs just 235g yet it's also the strongest bar it's ever built – and it's suitably wide at 750mm, too. Taperwall construction centers the durability around the stem where it's needed most while also preventing an overly stiff and dead ride.



The new Easton EA90 XC front hub is interchangeable between 9mm quick release and 15mm thru-axle fitments.

Easton will offer the Havoc Carbon in a low 20mm rise configuration only with a 9-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep. Suggested retail price is US$150.

The low-rise Havoc Aluminum bar will share the same dimensions as its fancier carbon cousin but with 7050 alloy construction that brings the weight up to 315g. Price drops in half, though, and the aluminum version will also be available in a 30mm rise as well.

Joining the bars are the new Havoc stems, offered in direct-mount and conventional styles to fit both 1 1/8" and 1 1/2" steerers. The Havoc stem shares its design with the Haven family but with even beefier CNC-machined construction and the same clamp geometry to reduce stress risers on handlebars.

Easton will offer the conventional Havoc in 35mm (1 1/8" only), 50mm, and 65mm lengths while the Havoc Bolt-On stem will sport a three-position adjustable (45/50/55mm) setup, both for US$90.

Cross-country riders and roadies get some new components, too, with the revamped EC90 SL carbon stem and EC90 carbon seatpost. The new stem boasts a cleaner look than before, an impressive 110g weight (100mm), and a surprisingly generous 80-130mm range of available lengths for US$230.

Meanwhile, the new EC90 Offset finally provides Easton's lightest seatpost model with a useful 20mm of setback, still with carbon fiber upper and lower cradles and a secure two-bolt head. Available sizes are 27.2, 30.9, and 31.6mm – all in 350mm length – and claimed weight is 200g. Suggested retail price is US$200.