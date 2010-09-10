Eurobike 2010: Giant road bikes for 2011

Image 1 of 28 Giant's 2011 Defy. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 2 of 28 Giant's TCR Comp 2 uses Shimano's 105 groupset and has a full-carbon frame and fork. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 3 of 28 Giant do folding bikes too (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 4 of 28 Team Rabobank Robert Gesink's TCR Advanced SL (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 5 of 28 City Speed CS. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 6 of 28 City Speed CS with rear light. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 7 of 28 Giant Bowery Mashup. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 8 of 28 Giant Bowery 72. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 9 of 28 Lars Boom uses Di2 on the TCR Advanced SL. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 10 of 28 Lars Boom's TCR Advanced SL. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 11 of 28 The back-end of the Avail. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 12 of 28 Giant Avail. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 13 of 28 Giant Aeryn crankset. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 14 of 28 Giant's TCR 0. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 15 of 28 SL2 bar setup. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 16 of 28 Trinity. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 17 of 28 Trinity Advanced SLO. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 18 of 28 Trinity Advanced SLO bar end Shimano Di2 shifter buttons. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 19 of 28 Cable routing on the Advanced SLO. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 20 of 28 SLO rear end and Di2 front mech. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 21 of 28 More clever cable routing. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 22 of 28 Cable routing on the SLO bars. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 23 of 28 Dropout detailing on the Trinity Advanced SL2. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 24 of 28 You can buy Giant's Trinity TT frame on its own. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 25 of 28 Giant's Trinity Advanced SL2. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 26 of 28 Headtube on the SL2. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 27 of 28 SL2 cable routing. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com) Image 28 of 28 Giant Aeryn. (Image credit: Matthew Cole, BikeRadar.com)

After some major changes last year – including the launch of the Trinity time trial bike and Omnium track frameset – Giant's road line-up has received just minor tweaks for 2011, with a focus on new colours and equipment choices.

Here we check out the new range, including the aero Trinity, racey TCR, entry-level Defy, Bowery fixie and more. (For an in-depth look at Giant’s latest mountain bikes, click here.)

Trinity

Starting at the top, we have Giant’s €9,999.90 Trinity Advanced SL0. This shares all the same aero features as team Rabobank's time trial bikes, including an inline stem/top tube, vertical deep-section seat tube, proprietary brake system and neat internal cable routing. For more information, check out our technical editor James Huang first look article. An Advanced SL frameset is also available.

Next down the line is the slightly more attainable Trinity Advanced SL2 (main image), which has a full-carbon frame and fork, a mix of Shimano Ultegra and Dura-Ace for shifting, and Giant’s own-brand Carbon Matrix SL wheelset.

The Trinity sits at the entry level of Giant’s time trial bikes. It has an AluxX SL aluminium frame with carbon fork, Ultegra and Dura-Ace for shifting and an own-brand alloy wheelset.

TCR

The TCR series of bikes are really versatile machines, whether you’re banging out 100 miles on the local sportive or entering your first ‘proper’ road race.

Made from Giant’s FluidForming aluminium tubing, the TCR 0 uses Shimano’s Ultegra 6700 groupset and a carbon fork. Colour co-ordination of the components is a nice touch, which appears to be all the rage with 2011 bikes across the board.

Lars Boom's TCR Advanced SL was on display at the show.



Defy

Popular with drop-handlebar virgins, who want a taste of the tarmac without spending their annual earnings, the Defy looks like another brilliant-value-for-money bike. The aluminium frame is paired with a carbon fork, shifting is courtesy of Shimano Sora and brakes are Tektro’s R340 models.

Avail

This year’s women-specific Avail gets a colour change and some minor component swaps. It retains the rack and mudguard mounts, so this still looks like a solid commuting, light touring or first-time race bike.

City Speed

Speaking of commuting, Giant’s City Speed CS urban bike was still turning heads at the Giant stand, two years after it won the Eurobike Gold award for its clever design and component integration – the front light, stem and handlebars all form one unit, for example.

Bowery

If you’re after something a bit more niche, then Giant might have something for you in the shape of the Bowery 72. It’s a fixed gear machine built to celebrate the year the company was founded. Giant say it’s a “timeless track bike, updated with modern function and style”.

The Bowery Mashup – apparently a clash where track racing heritage and urban style collide – is made of butted chromoly steel, has a flat bar and can be run fixed or singlespeed with brakes.