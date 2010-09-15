Eurobike 2010: BMC revamps road range for 2011

Image 1 of 32 The Trailfox is BMC's latest 150mm all-mountain option. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 32 The redesigned Roadracer SL01 now includes a tapered fork. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 32 The new Roadracer SL01 and SL02 models get a full-carbon frame for 2011 plus the clever Streampost design adapted from the now-defunct SLX01. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 32 Even without the decals, the new Roadracer is still easily identifiable as a BMC. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 32 The carbon seatpost on othe new Roadracer features BMC's AngleLock clamping system. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 32 BMC incorporates these tidy housing guides on its new Speedfox. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 32 The 2011 Speedfox sports a slimmed-down 120mm-travel chassis built with hydroformed aluminum tubing. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 32 The lower link has been tidied up to provide more tire clearance on the 2011 Speedfox. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 32 BMC fits its Teamelite TE01 with a conventional threaded bottom bracket. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 32 The Teamelite TE01 uses post mount disc tabs out back. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 32 BMC's Teamelite TE01 borrows many of its design elements from the SLR01 road racer. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 32 The Teamelite TE01 uses a straight 1 1/8" steerer. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 32 Distinctive styling has always been a BMC hallmark. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 32 The Teamelite's TCC seatpost is designed to flex rearward. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 32 Flexible sections are incorporated into the seat stays on the Teamelite TE01 for more rider comfort. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 32 The revamped Roadracer SL01 is built with relieved aluminum dropouts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 32 The Racemachine stays do without the extra shaping of the SLR01 for a stiffer ride. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 32 BMC's FS01 cross-country full-suspension flagship is only modestly updated for 2011 and still boasts a claimed frame-plus-shock weight of just 2kg. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 32 The FS01 soldiers on with a straight 1 1/8" steerer tube for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 32 The FS01's short dual-link suspension system incorporates a handy sag indicator to ease setup. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 32 The FS01's seat cluster mimics the styling of the road-going SLR01. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 32 BMC says it has increased tire clearance through the seat stays on the FS01 but it still looks fairly tight (to be fair, though, the image makes the clearance look tighter than it really is). (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 32 BMC's new Impec road racer is built in the company's new Swiss factory using a robotic loom and unique two-piece lugs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 32 The Impec's 'shell nodes' help ensure proper tube alignment and also make for perfect adhesive thickness. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 32 BMC's new Pure PR01 is pegged as a women's-specific model but the geometry is shared with the Roadracer SL01, too. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 32 BMC outfits the new Racemachine RM01 with a BB30-compatible bottom bracket shell, which can also be used with Shimano-type systems by pressing in adapters. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 32 Carbon dropouts are used on the new Racemachine RM01. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 32 The new Racemachine fork is similar in shape to the Teammachine SLR01 and includes the same Tuned Compliance Concept flex zones but uses a heavier carbon blend. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 32 BMC has added the Racemachine RM01 for riders that want the efficiency of the Teammachine SLR01 but a stiffer ride - and it's heaps less expensive, too. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 30 of 32 The new Racemachine RM01 uses a conventional seatpost collar instead of the SLR01's internal wedge system. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 31 of 32 BMC's Tuned Compliance Concept shaping is also included on the new Racemachine RM01 seatpost. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 32 of 32 The 2011 Trailfox features 142x12mm thru-axle rear dropouts for additional torsional stiffness. (Image credit: James Huang)

BMC's newest Impec and Teammachine SLR01 have been garnering all the attention on the road side of things lately and perhaps for good reason: the Impec boasts unique two-piece 'shell nodes' that bond the robotically woven carbon tubes together for more consistent performance characteristics and the SLR01 is an easily the company's more refined machine yet with an enviably stiff-yet-comfortable ride.

Even so, the mid-range is perhaps the most exciting place to be at BMC right now with the introduction of the carbon Racemachine RM01, a close cousin to the SLR01. Apparently some riders like the drivetrain and torsional stiffness of the SLR01 but not the plush ride so BMC carried over most of the tube shaping – including the tapered front end, BB30 bottom bracket, and compact rear triangle – but omitted the flattened Tuned Compliance Concept seat stays to give it a firmer and more communicative feel on the road.

TCC flex zones are still included in the carbon fork and seatpost, though, so we still don't expect the Roadmachine to be at all harsh – perhaps we'll be able to swing a test ride on one at the Interbike Outdoor Demo in a few weeks.

Other changes include a conventional seatpost clamp instead of the SLR01's slicker wedge-type locking mechanism and a less advanced carbon fiber blend, which also adds a bit of weight. Pricing is quite appealing, though, with the Racemachine undercutting the Teammachine by roughly 30 percent.

Further down the lineup, the Roadracer now gets a full carbon chassis instead of the aluminum-and-carbon mix that was used in last year's version, along with a tapered front end, the matching full-carbon fork, and the same cleverly designed teardrop-profile Streampost seatpost as before with its slick AngleLock clamp mechanism.

BMC has also made significant changes to its mountain bike line – in particular the 120mm-travel Speedfox trail bike and 150mm-travel Trailfox all-mountain rig.



The 2011 Speedfox sports a slimmed-down 120mm-travel chassis built with hydroformed aluminum tubing.

The Speedfox now uses a hydroformed and triple-butted aluminum frame that's more streamlined than before with similarly pared-down upper and lower links that decrease weight and add tire clearance. BMC carries over last year's welded monocoque threaded bottom bracket shell and main pivot mount design to shed additional grams down below and the seat stays are now straight instead of curved for a more direct path from dropout to linkage pivot.

While the Speedfox slims down, the Trailfox beefs up with an extra 10mm of travel and newly tapered head tube for more precise handling in rough conditions. Likewise, the rear triangle is now fitted with the increasingly popular 142x12mm thru-axle standard to improve wheel tracking.