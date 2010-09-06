Eurobike 2010: Kuota's revamped range for 2011

Image 1 of 26 Kuota has revamped its KOM to form the new KOM Evo, a burlier and stiffer version of the already-responsive predecessor. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 26 The KULT isn't as light as the KOM Evo with its more aero shapes and increased surface area. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 26 Kuota's new KOM Evo comes in either mechanical or Shimano Dura-Ace Di2-specific versions. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 26 The new KOM Evo is built with carbon fibre dropouts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 26 Kuota has upsized the KOM's lower steerer diameter from 1 1/4" to 1 1/2". (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 26 The KOM Evo's wishbone-style seat stays are a bit smaller than those of the previous version. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 26 The KOM Evo Di2 uses specific internal routing and has no provisions for traditional cables. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 26 Dual seat tube slots puts more even pressure on the seatpost. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 26 The Kueen-K carries on unchanged for 2011 and remains the flagship of Kuota's aero range. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 26 The front brake is tucked behind the fork crown on the Kueen-K. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 26 The deep-section semi-integrated seatmast on the Kueen-K closely follows the profile of the rear wheel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 26 Cables tuck into the frame behind the stem on the Kueen-K. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 26 Chain stays on the new KOM Evo mimic those of the previous generation KOM. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 26 Kuota continues to use an oversized BB30 bottom bracket on its flagship bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 26 Some Kuota models will come with house-brand brakes for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 26 Kuota offers its own BB30-compatible crank on some 2011 bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 26 Kuota has revamped its Kalibur frame for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 26 The deep-profile seat tube closely follows the curve of the rear wheel. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 26 The Kebel swaps its standard threaded shell for a BB30-compatible one for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 26 Kuota has given the Kebel a modest update with new stays and a BB30 bottom bracket. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 26 Kuota's Kebel sticks with the 1 1/8"-to-1 1/4" front end - for now. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 26 Seat stays on the Kuota Kebel slim down a bit to provide a little more rider comfort. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 26 The K-Factor is Kuota's least expensive aero model. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 26 The internally routed cables on the K-Factor exit the frame at the bottom bracket. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 26 The Kharma is mostly unchanged with the exception of a BB30 bottom bracket for 2011. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 26 Kuota's KULT is the workhorse racer of the line with a tapered head tube, BB30 bottom bracket, and semi-integrated seatmast. (Image credit: James Huang)

Kuota has updated its KOM flagship road model with revised tube shapes and a more advanced carbon fibre blend, lending the usual improvements in stiffness and ride quality as compared to the outgoing version.

The new KOM Evo again boasts a tapered head tube - Kuota was an early adopter of the concept - but the lower steerer diameter now grows from 1 1/4" to 1 1/2" for even more steering precision while also providing more real estate for a stouter down tube.

Down below there's again a BB30-compatible bottom bracket and last year's bulged chain stay concept carries over with a slight tweak to the shape before meeting up with new carbon fibre dropouts. Seat stays have been reduced in size, though, for more rider comfort.

The 2011 KOM Evo will again come in two versions - one for mechanical transmissions and one specific to Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 electronic system. Interestingly, claimed frame weights have gone up 60-80g depending on size and range from 940-1,070g.

The mid-range Kebel and Kharma get more mild updates with both models trading in their conventional threaded bottom bracket shells for lighter BB30 systems. The Kebel also gets slimmed-down seat stays for a more refined ride and a tapered 1 1/8"-to- 1/2" front end for improved handling precision and braking feel.

Aside from some updated colours, the workhorse KULT and value-priced aluminum Korsa carry over unchanged.

The middle child Kalibur gets a wholesale revamp, though, with much more aggressive tube shapes, rear entry dropouts that allow for tighter wheel spacing, a sleeker seatpost clamp assembly, and revised internally routed cables that now enter the frame through the top tube just behind the stem.



The internally routed cables on the K-Factor exit the frame at the bottom bracket.

Up front, steerer tube diameter has actually gone down - from 1 1/8"-to-1 1/4" to a straight 1 1/8" diameter that allows for a slightly narrower and more aerodynamic head tube.

As on the KOM Evo, the additional surface area has resulted in heavier frames instead of lighter ones though in this case the difference is a little more dramatic. 2011 frame weights grow from last year's 1,080-1,190g range up to 1,290-1,420g depending on size.

The Kueen-K and K-Factor carry over unchanged.