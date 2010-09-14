Eurobike 2010: Syncros expands on carbon range for 2011

Image 1 of 14 Syncros's new FL Carbon stem boasts a forged 2014 aluminum core with a unidirection carbon wrap. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 14 Don (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 14 The Cedric Gracia-edition Meat Hook pedals are built with an extruded aluminum body, two-tiered pins, and chromoly axles rotating on two cartridge bearings and one DU bushing each. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 14 Syncros will offer some of its FL bits in a limited edition polished gun metal grey finish. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 14 The new Syncros FL Carbon fork is all carbon, including the stout-looking round legs, crown, steerer, and dropouts. Claimed weight is 530g for the 26" version and 580g for the 29er. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 14 Judging by the stem's design, we're guessing it'll be important to tighten all of the bolts in the correct order for proper clamping of both the steerer and bar. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 14 Syncros's newest stem, the Folder 45, isn't even in the catalog but sports an intriguing clamp layout plus a surprisingly light weight. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 14 The latest Syncros FL Carbon seatpost uses a unidirectional-finish carbon shaft. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 14 Though it's unlikely most people will notice, Syncros dresses up the bottom of its new FL Carbon saddle with some eye-catching graphics. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 14 The new Syncros FL Carbon saddle features carbon rails and a claimed weight of 180g, all with a reasonably generous layer of padding, too. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 14 Syncros will offer its new DS25 wheels and rims in both 26" and 29" varieties. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 14 Syncros claims that post-forming stress relieving and work hardening makes its new DS25 rims strong and durable. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 14 Say, that bar up top looks awfully wide, doesn't it? (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 14 Fancy a little shine? Syncros will offer some of its FR range of components in a limited edition polished finish. (Image credit: James Huang)

Syncros's cross-country and marathon component range will get a new stem, rigid fork, and saddle for 2011 to go along with the previously available carbon bar and seatpost. The new FL Carbon stem is a carbon-wrapped bit, though – not a true all-carbon unit – and while the unidirectional finish may lend some benefits to fatigue strength and perhaps stiffness, claimed weight actually climbs from 113g for the forged alloy version to 130g for the FL Carbon (70mm extension for both).

There's nothing remotely heavy (or even 'heavier') about the new FL Carbon fork, however, whose carbon steerer and crown assembly, dropouts and large-diameter round blades peg an impressive 530g showing at the scale. Syncros will offer the FL Carbon fork in a 29" size as well (adding 50g) and both will be available only for use with disc brakes. Widely spaced blades on both models should easily accommodate high-volume tires, too, to help make up for the lack of suspension.

Finally, there's the new FL Carbon saddle with similar features to the standard FL but with the addition of carbon fiber rails to bring the claimed weight down to just 180g. Syncros thankfully still fits the FL Carbon with a relatively generous layer of foam plus a pressure-relieving central depression for additional long-term comfort.

Alloy FL bits haven't been ignored, either, though updates are mostly restricted to a limited edition polished gunmetal grey finish. Similarly, the harder-hitting FR range is unchanged but for the additional of a limited edition polished silver look.

One interesting bit that's not even in the '11 catalog is the upcoming Folder 45 stem, aimed at longer-travel bikes that use a shorter bar reach. The puny-looking chunk of aluminum weighs less than 120g (actual weight) thanks to its intriguing steerer and bar clamp setups and notable lack of material through its center section.

Wheel developments center around the new disc-specific FL DS25 aluminum rim with its slightly more generous 25mm external width (19mm internal) for better tire casing support and tubeless ready profile. Claimed weight for the 26" version is 455g and the 29" option will add another 50g.



Syncros will also build the new FL DS25 rims into complete wheelsets, featuring house-brand hubs with double-row Enduro cartridge bearings, alloy freehub bodies, and oversized axles. Front hubs will be available in 9mm quick release and 15mm or 20mm thru-axle fitments. Claimed weight for the 26" version is 1,700g for the pair and 1,878g for the 29ers.