Eurobike 2010: Syncros expands on carbon range for 2011
News bits for cross-country, marathon ranges
Syncros's cross-country and marathon component range will get a new stem, rigid fork, and saddle for 2011 to go along with the previously available carbon bar and seatpost. The new FL Carbon stem is a carbon-wrapped bit, though – not a true all-carbon unit – and while the unidirectional finish may lend some benefits to fatigue strength and perhaps stiffness, claimed weight actually climbs from 113g for the forged alloy version to 130g for the FL Carbon (70mm extension for both).
There's nothing remotely heavy (or even 'heavier') about the new FL Carbon fork, however, whose carbon steerer and crown assembly, dropouts and large-diameter round blades peg an impressive 530g showing at the scale. Syncros will offer the FL Carbon fork in a 29" size as well (adding 50g) and both will be available only for use with disc brakes. Widely spaced blades on both models should easily accommodate high-volume tires, too, to help make up for the lack of suspension.
Finally, there's the new FL Carbon saddle with similar features to the standard FL but with the addition of carbon fiber rails to bring the claimed weight down to just 180g. Syncros thankfully still fits the FL Carbon with a relatively generous layer of foam plus a pressure-relieving central depression for additional long-term comfort.
Alloy FL bits haven't been ignored, either, though updates are mostly restricted to a limited edition polished gunmetal grey finish. Similarly, the harder-hitting FR range is unchanged but for the additional of a limited edition polished silver look.
One interesting bit that's not even in the '11 catalog is the upcoming Folder 45 stem, aimed at longer-travel bikes that use a shorter bar reach. The puny-looking chunk of aluminum weighs less than 120g (actual weight) thanks to its intriguing steerer and bar clamp setups and notable lack of material through its center section.
Wheel developments center around the new disc-specific FL DS25 aluminum rim with its slightly more generous 25mm external width (19mm internal) for better tire casing support and tubeless ready profile. Claimed weight for the 26" version is 455g and the 29" option will add another 50g.
Syncros will offer its new DS25 wheels and rims in both 26" and 29" varieties.
Syncros will also build the new FL DS25 rims into complete wheelsets, featuring house-brand hubs with double-row Enduro cartridge bearings, alloy freehub bodies, and oversized axles. Front hubs will be available in 9mm quick release and 15mm or 20mm thru-axle fitments. Claimed weight for the 26" version is 1,700g for the pair and 1,878g for the 29ers.
