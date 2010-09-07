Eurobike 2010: Cyclingnews' complete video coverage
Video highlights from 36 companies
At Cyclingnews we've already comprehensively kept you up to date with the 2010 Eurobike trade show in words and pictures. Now it's time to unleash our complete video coverage, in conjunction with Bikeradar.com, of the world's biggest bicycle show.
Related Articles
Eurobike 2010: Cyclingnews' complete coverage
Eurobike: fi'zi:k shoe introduction
Eurobike 2010: Cervélo's updated road range
Eurobike 2010: Zipp launches faster 808 Firecrest
Eurobike 2010: Reynolds Cycling revamps road range
Eurobike 2010: FSA creeps another step closer to new complete road group
Eurobike 2010: AX Lightness debuts customizable carbon road frames
Eurobike 2010: Look, Polar collaborate on new pedal-based power meter
Eurobike 2010: Kuota's revamped range for 2011
Eurobike 2010: New wheels and components from Easton for 2011
Eurobike 2010: Eddy Merckx creates new EMX-7 flagship for 2011
Our video crew was hard at work combing the halls of Friedrichshafen, Germany to bring you three-five minute clips from 36 different companies.
We've covered 3T, Bionicon, Bottecchia, Canyon, Cinelli, Colnago, Cube, Easton, Elite, Fizik, Focus, Fondriest, Giant, GT, Las, Milani, Museeuw, Mynav, Norco, Pivot, Profile Design, Reynolds, Ridley, Rose, Rotor, Rudy Project, Santa Cruz, SciCon, Scott, Selle Italia, Selle Royal, Shimano, Specialized, Tacx, Vittoria and Wilier.
If you want to know more about what any of these companies have in store for next season, go to eurobike.bikeradar.com and click on the relevant video.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy