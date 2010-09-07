Trending

Eurobike 2010: Cyclingnews' complete video coverage

Video highlights from 36 companies

Vincent Tomar from Canyon explains how basalt is used for damping in the frame of the Canyon aero road bike.

Vincent Tomar from Canyon explains how basalt is used for damping in the frame of the Canyon aero road bike.
(Image credit: BikeRadar.com)

At Cyclingnews we've already comprehensively kept you up to date with the 2010 Eurobike trade show in words and pictures. Now it's time to unleash our complete video coverage, in conjunction with Bikeradar.com, of the world's biggest bicycle show.

Related Articles

Eurobike 2010: Cyclingnews' complete coverage

Eurobike: fi'zi:k shoe introduction

Eurobike 2010: Cervélo's updated road range

Eurobike 2010: Zipp launches faster 808 Firecrest

Eurobike 2010: Reynolds Cycling revamps road range

Eurobike 2010: FSA creeps another step closer to new complete road group

Eurobike 2010: AX Lightness debuts customizable carbon road frames

Eurobike 2010: Look, Polar collaborate on new pedal-based power meter

Eurobike 2010: Kuota's revamped range for 2011

Eurobike 2010: New wheels and components from Easton for 2011

Eurobike 2010: Eddy Merckx creates new EMX-7 flagship for 2011

Eurobike 2010: Highlights from Bianchi's 2011 range

Our video crew was hard at work combing the halls of Friedrichshafen, Germany to bring you three-five minute clips from 36 different companies.

We've covered 3T, Bionicon, Bottecchia, Canyon, Cinelli, Colnago, Cube, Easton, Elite, Fizik, Focus, Fondriest, Giant, GT, Las, Milani, Museeuw, Mynav, Norco, Pivot, Profile Design, Reynolds, Ridley, Rose, Rotor, Rudy Project, Santa Cruz, SciCon, Scott, Selle Italia, Selle Royal, Shimano, Specialized, Tacx, Vittoria and Wilier.

If you want to know more about what any of these companies have in store for next season, go to eurobike.bikeradar.com and click on the relevant video.