Edgar Carballo Gonzalez handed a one-year suspension for sexual harassment
The UCI Ethics Commission determined that the Spanish downhill and enduro mountain biker's sexual and non-consensual actions violated another rider's dignity
Enduro and downhill mountain bike racer Edgar Carballo Gonzalez has been handed a one-year suspension from all cycling-related activities on the grounds of sexual harassment, according to a statement from the sport governing body on Monday.
The UCI confirmed in a press release that its Ethics Commission found that Carballo Gonzalez, a former Spanish national champion, had violated sections of the Code of Ethics following a complaint submitted by another athlete.
The complaint was reported through SpeakUP, which is a confidential and secure reporting platform where individuals are encouraged to report any safeguarding concerns.
In the report, the athlete described an incident of a sexual nature that occurred in her van, which was located in the official parking area of a UCI International Calendar event.
"Based on the elements brought to its attention, the Commission concluded that Mr Carballo Gonzalez’s sexual and non-consensual actions (making sexual advances, with inappropriate physical contact and the use of the word “rape”, after having been told by the complainant that they would not have any sexual interaction because she had a boyfriend) violated her dignity and represented sexual harassment," the statement read.
The Ethics Commission confirmed that Carballo Gonzalez had breached Article 6.4 of the UCI Code of Ethics: Protection of physical and mental integrity and Article 2.3: Sexual harassment, of Appendix 1 of the Code, and was handed a one-year suspension from all cycling-related activities.
The sport governing body also noted that Carballo Gonzalez has the right to appeal the Ethics Commission's decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
