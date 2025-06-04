Recommended reading

Final season of Netflix's Tour de France: Unchained to release just three days before 2025 Grand Départ in Lille

Trailer unveiled for documentary's third season shows focus on Pogačar and his team, Cavendish and crashes once again

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 21/07/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Tour de France - Stage 21 ITT, Monaco - Nice, France - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates, wins the 2024 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Netflix has unveiled the trailer and release date for the third and final season of the Tour de France: Unchained documentary, which gives a detailed insight into the behind-the-scenes action of the 2024 race.

It's set to release on the streaming service on July 2, just three days before the Grand Départ of this year's Tour de France in Lille on July 5. In 2024, the series was released 18 days before the race's start, while the year prior, fans had 22 days to digest the episodes before the first stage.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

