Recommended reading

'It's proving quite tricky to bring all the pieces of the puzzle together at once' – No Tour de France again for Tao Geoghegan Hart following illness

By published

Lidl-Trek rider, who hasn't raced Tour since 2021, suffers a 'mild chest infection' at Tour de Suisse

AARAU, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 16: Tao Geoghegan Hart of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 2 a 177km stage from Aarau to Schwarzsee / #UCIWT / on June 16, 2025 in Aarau, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tao Geoghegan Hart among his Lidl-Trek teammates at the 2025 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tao Geoghegan Hart's return to the Tour de France has been postponed once again after the British racer fell ill at the recent Tour de Suisse.

30-year-old Geoghegan Hart hasn't raced the Tour since he made his debut back in 2021. He was part of Lidl-Trek's long-term plan for July, though the team hadn't yet confirmed their Tour longlist.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.