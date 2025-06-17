Recommended reading

'I’m gutted' – Stevie Williams to miss Tour de France and national championships as knee issue continues to disrupt his 2025 racing

'This season has been incredibly frustrating, but I know that these things can’t be rushed' says Israel-Premier Tech rider

Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stevie Williams has revealed he will miss the Tour de France and the British national championships in Wales due to a knee problem.

"Since the start of my season in Australia, I’ve had an issue with my right knee, a quadriceps tendinopathy, which is very tricky to manage, and it hasn’t resolved," said Williams in a statement shared by his team on social media.

