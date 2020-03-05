Coronavirus: Women's WorldTour Trofeo Alfredo Binda postponed until June 2

Cycling Sport Promotions, organiser of the Women's WorldTour Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio and Mini-Trofeo A. Binda junior race, announced Thursday that it has postponed the one-day race until June 2.

The race was initially scheduled to take place on March 22, but after an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Lombardy region and across other regions of Italy, organisers were forced to take swift action and move the race to a later date.

Organisers sent the date-change request to the Italian federation on Wednesday and received approval. They are still awaiting the authorisation of the new date from the UCI.

A decree announced by the Italian government on Wednesday evening has banned all sporting events that could not be held behind closed doors as part of its efforts to protect the wider public health.

"In accordance with the decree issued by the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Cycling Sport Promotion has decided to postpone to 2 June, the 22nd Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio Gran Premio Almar, part of the UCI Women's WorldTour Calendar and the 8th Trofeo Da Moreno - Mini-Trofeo A. Binda Nation's Cup trial for junior women," read a press statement.

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda is held in Cittiglio, located 70km north-west of Milan, and traditionally on the day after Milan-San Remo, which is also facing cancellation by its organisers RCS Sport.

A representative from Cycling Sport Promotion told Cyclingnews last week that all sporting events were suspended in the Cittiglio area until March 1, and that they were awaiting more information from regional public-health authorities before they could determine whether the one-day women's race was clear to go ahead or would need to be postponed.

The long-running women's event is set to embark on its 43rd edition and, outside of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile, it is one of the most historical women's events in Italy.

The women's field race a hilly 131.3-kilometre, one-day race that finished on 17.8-kilometre circuits around the finishing town Cittiglio. Each lap included a climb through Orino, but the wide-open roads to the finish line often cater to a reduced group sprint, won by Marianne Vos last year.

Cycling Sport Promotions president Mario Minervino was optimistic and said the new date of June 2, which is Festa della Repubblica - Italian National Day and Republic Day - was fitting to host one of Italy's longest standing women's races.

"The celebration of Italian Republic Day will be even more special with these two races, which will follow the programme already established.

"Starting in Cocquio Trevisago and finishing in Cittiglio, first the juniors and then the elite. We sent the request to the Cycling Federation yesterday evening and today we received the all clear. Now we are waiting for authorisation from the International Cycling Union."

Public health and safety is the primary concern, however, so far the Women's WorldTour now faces cancellation or postponement of Strade Bianche, Tour of Chongming Island and Trofeo Alfredo Binda, which could all might be postponed to a later date, due to the risks involved with the spreading of the coronavirus.

This is in addition to already losing, for different reasons, Emakumeen Bira, the Tour of California and the Prudential Ride London Classique from the 2020 calendar.