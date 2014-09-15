Trending

Contador top of WorldTour rankings after Vuelta win

Spain and Movistar strengthen nation and team leads

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Movistar team time trials

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The completion of the third and final grand tour of the season, the Vuelta a España, along with two Canadian one-day races has seen a reshuffle in the individual WorldTour rankings.

With his third career Vuelta win, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) has jumped back to top step of the individual WorldTour rankings for the third time this season with 620 points. The 170 points for his overall victory was enough for Contador to dispose compatriot Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) from top spot.

Despite finishing in third place overall, Valverde is 14 points in arrears to Contador with the Giro di Lombardia and Tour of Beijing the only two reaming WorldTour races to come in 2014. Valverde had led the standings since taking victory at the Clásica de San Sebastián.

Simon Gerrans was the first leader of the standings this season courtesy of his third Tour Down Under win in January and by claiming the 100th and 101st victories for Orica-GreenEdge at the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal, the Australian has moved up to third place overall on 478 points.

Rounding out the top five are the two other grand tours winners of 2014 with Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on 392 points and Giro d'Italia winer Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on 346 points.

The performances of Valverde and Quintana have give Movistar a commanding lead in the team classification with Tinkoff-Saxo almost 200 points behind the Spanish team. Movistar are on 1250 points and Tinkoff-Saxo on 1066 points, are the only two teams to have broken the 100 point barrier but with 200 points awarded to the winner of the Team time trial at the World Championships, a late change in the standings is possible. Although Movistar look poised to take home the best ranked team award for the second year running.

As the best ranked nation of the last two seasons, Spain is all but assured of making it three years in row with a huge tally of 1716 points. Italy in second place on the rankings has accumulated 1060 points With France third on 987 points.

In 2012, Spain was the top ranked nation with 1889 points with Great Britain second on 1163 points. Last season it was a familiar story with Spain again top on 1890 points and Italy a distant second on 1082 points.

 The UCI World Championships take place in Ponferrada, Spain from September 21-28. The Giro di Lombardia is held on October 5, and the Tour of Beijing from October 10-14.

 

Results

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo620pts
2Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team606
3Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge478
4Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Astana392
5Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team346
6Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida328
7Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky326
8Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha321
9Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale300
10Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing286
11John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano278
12Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha266
13Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale263
14Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step257
15Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale247
16Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling246
17Rafal Majka (POL) Team Tinkoff-Saxo241
18Tom Dumoulin (NED) Giant-Shimano240
19Fabio Aru (ITA) Astana238
20Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team219
21Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling216
22Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team210
23Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step200
24Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale197
25Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team188

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Movistar Team1250pts
2Team Tinkoff-Saxo1066
3Ag2r-La Mondiale919
4Team Katusha918
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step866
6BMC Racing Team824
7Astana813
8Belkin Pro Cycling795
9Giant-Shimano765
10Team Sky760
11Orica-GreenEDGE707
12Trek Factory Racing628
13Lampre-Merida566
14Garmin-Sharp550
15Lotto-Belisol530
16FDJ.fr505
17Cannondale376
18Team Europcar271

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain1716pts
2Italy1060
3France987
4Netherlands957
5Australia869
6Belgium808
7Great Britain721
8Colombia709
9Germany640
10Poland565
11United States421
12Switzerland383
13Portugal330
14Norway330
15Slovakia274

 