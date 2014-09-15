Contador top of WorldTour rankings after Vuelta win

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 The Movistar team time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The podium of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The completion of the third and final grand tour of the season, the Vuelta a España, along with two Canadian one-day races has seen a reshuffle in the individual WorldTour rankings.

With his third career Vuelta win, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) has jumped back to top step of the individual WorldTour rankings for the third time this season with 620 points. The 170 points for his overall victory was enough for Contador to dispose compatriot Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) from top spot.

Despite finishing in third place overall, Valverde is 14 points in arrears to Contador with the Giro di Lombardia and Tour of Beijing the only two reaming WorldTour races to come in 2014. Valverde had led the standings since taking victory at the Clásica de San Sebastián.

Simon Gerrans was the first leader of the standings this season courtesy of his third Tour Down Under win in January and by claiming the 100th and 101st victories for Orica-GreenEdge at the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal, the Australian has moved up to third place overall on 478 points.

Rounding out the top five are the two other grand tours winners of 2014 with Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on 392 points and Giro d'Italia winer Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on 346 points.

The performances of Valverde and Quintana have give Movistar a commanding lead in the team classification with Tinkoff-Saxo almost 200 points behind the Spanish team. Movistar are on 1250 points and Tinkoff-Saxo on 1066 points, are the only two teams to have broken the 100 point barrier but with 200 points awarded to the winner of the Team time trial at the World Championships, a late change in the standings is possible. Although Movistar look poised to take home the best ranked team award for the second year running.

As the best ranked nation of the last two seasons, Spain is all but assured of making it three years in row with a huge tally of 1716 points. Italy in second place on the rankings has accumulated 1060 points With France third on 987 points.

In 2012, Spain was the top ranked nation with 1889 points with Great Britain second on 1163 points. Last season it was a familiar story with Spain again top on 1890 points and Italy a distant second on 1082 points.

The UCI World Championships take place in Ponferrada, Spain from September 21-28. The Giro di Lombardia is held on October 5, and the Tour of Beijing from October 10-14.

Results

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 620 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 606 3 Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 478 4 Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Astana 392 5 Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 346 6 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 328 7 Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky 326 8 Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha 321 9 Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 300 10 Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing 286 11 John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano 278 12 Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha 266 13 Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale 263 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 257 15 Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 247 16 Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling 246 17 Rafal Majka (POL) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 241 18 Tom Dumoulin (NED) Giant-Shimano 240 19 Fabio Aru (ITA) Astana 238 20 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 219 21 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling 216 22 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team 210 23 Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 200 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 197 25 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team 188

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Movistar Team 1250 pts 2 Team Tinkoff-Saxo 1066 3 Ag2r-La Mondiale 919 4 Team Katusha 918 5 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 866 6 BMC Racing Team 824 7 Astana 813 8 Belkin Pro Cycling 795 9 Giant-Shimano 765 10 Team Sky 760 11 Orica-GreenEDGE 707 12 Trek Factory Racing 628 13 Lampre-Merida 566 14 Garmin-Sharp 550 15 Lotto-Belisol 530 16 FDJ.fr 505 17 Cannondale 376 18 Team Europcar 271