Enric Mas renews with Movistar through 2029 as transfer and contract talks ramp up around the peloton

Movistar have announced that team leader Enric Mas has extended his contract with the team through to the end of the 2029 season. The renewal means that Mas, who turned pro with QuickStep in 2017, will take his time with Movistar to the 10-year mark.

30-year-old Mas is the team's GC leader and has finished on the podium of the Vuelta a España four times during his career. He has six wins on his palmarès, including the 2019 Tour of Guangxi and a stage to Andorra at the 2018 Vuelta.

This season, Mas is targeting the Tour de France before heading to the Vuelta.

This spring, he finished third at the Volta a Catalunya and second at Itzulia Basque Country. He's set to return to racing at the Critérium du Dauphiné next month.

"I'm very grateful for the trust placed in me for the next four years, and I'm truly thrilled. It gives me the motivation to continue growing within this team," Mas said.

"When this contract ends, I'll be 34 years old and will have been with the Movistar Team for 10 seasons. Therefore, I want to thank both Eusebio and the Telefónica brand for their trust in me, and I hope to repay that confidence with good results.

"One of my main goals, along with the Tour, will be La Vuelta. I've been on the podium several times, and I'd love to achieve a Grand Tour for the Movistar Team."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mas' contract renewal comes at a time in the season when teams and riders are planning for 2026 and beyond, meeting with agents, renewing contracts, and discussing transfers.

Transfers between teams won't be made official until the transfer window opens on August 1, but meetings and deals are ongoing during the Giro d'Italia this month.

Several of the big moves in progress and nearing completion involve Visma-Lease A Bike, with the Dutch team likely to lose Tiesj Benoot and Olav Kooij to French WorldTour squad Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

Former Paris-Roubaix champion Dylan van Baarle could also be on his way out from Visma, while at Lidl-Trek, former Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven is ezpected to move to Soudal-QuickStep.

At the ambitious Decathlon AG2R, Sam Bennett could be on the move to make way for fellow sprinter Kooij, L'Equipe reports. Benoît Cosnefroy's future is also uncertain, with his performances in June set to be key in deciding whether he will stay or depart.

Elsewhere, a new-look Ineos Grenadiers, who look set to take on a new sponsor and identity with TotalEnergies possbily coming aboard, with the team reportedly reigniting their interest in Remco Evenepoel.

Bike sponsor Specialized could come on board as part of a deal to bring Evenepoel to the British team.