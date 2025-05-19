Recommended reading

Enric Mas renews with Movistar through 2029 as transfer and contract talks ramp up around the peloton

GC leader bring stay with Spanish squad to 10-year mark

Enric Mas (Movistar) in action at the 2024 Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Movistar have announced that team leader Enric Mas has extended his contract with the team through to the end of the 2029 season. The renewal means that Mas, who turned pro with QuickStep in 2017, will take his time with Movistar to the 10-year mark.

30-year-old Mas is the team's GC leader and has finished on the podium of the Vuelta a España four times during his career. He has six wins on his palmarès, including the 2019 Tour of Guangxi and a stage to Andorra at the 2018 Vuelta.

