Contador debuts at third in latest WorldTour standings

Upon the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico, the third round of the UCI WorldTour, Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) continues to lead the overall standings with 114 points, all earned during his victory at Paris-Nice. The 24-year-old Colombian is tied on points with Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) at 114, but the AG2R La Mondiale rider gets the nod as WorldTour leader due to the tie breaker of having won two stages at Paris-Nice versus the Australian's one stage win at the Tour Down Under.

Tirreno-Adriatico winner Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) debuts in the WorldTour rankings in third place with 112 points. Fourth and fifth place are held by Cadel Evans (BMC) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), each having accumulated 88 points in WorldTour events thus far this season. Evans' points were all earned at the Tour Down Under, where he finished second overall plus won a stage and placed third in another. Costa's points were all from Paris-Nice where he finished second overall and placed second on two consecutive stages.

2013 WorldTour winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has yet to contest a WorldTour race thus far in 2014, but he'll line up against a very deep field this coming Monday to contest the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage race in Spain, the fifth WorldTour event of the season following the one-day Classic Milan-San Remo held the previous day.

The WorldTour nations classification leader continues to be Australia with 336 points. However, after Australia’s super-strong start to the season other countries are beginning to close the gap. Colombia has moved into second with 248 points while Spain moved from sixth up to third with 206 points.

AG2R La Mondiale is the new leader in the team classification having moved up two spots from third to first with 216 points. Tinkoff-Saxo, due to Contador and Roman Kreuziger at Tirreno-Adriatico, debut in second place with 183 points while Lampre-Merida drops from first to third with 171 points.

Movistar, the winner of the 2013 WorldTour team classification, moved from eighth to fourth overall at 158 points while Orica-GreenEdge, the top-ranked team following the Tour Down Under, slots in at fifth place with 153 points.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale114pts
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge114
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo112
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team88
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida88
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team84
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida83
8Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr78
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo71
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team68
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky67
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale61
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp55
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team52
15Julián David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing50
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team42
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar42
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge32
20Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing30
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky25
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha22
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha20
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol18
25John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
26Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp12
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
29Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team10
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale9
31Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr8
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team6
33Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
34Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
35Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr5
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky4
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol4
38Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha4
39Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4
41Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing4
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
43Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
44Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
45Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
46Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
47Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
49Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
51Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky2
52Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
53Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
53Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
55Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2
56Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
58Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
59Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
60Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
61Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale1
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1
64Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1
65Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
67Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
69Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1
69Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1

WorldTour - Nations
1Australia336pts
2Colombia248
3Spain206
4France194
5Italy143
6Portugal88
7Czech Republic74
8Netherlands64
9Denmark52
10Germany37
11Great Britain35
12South Africa32
13Croatia30
14Slovenia21
15Slovakia19
16Belgium9
17Russia4
18Poland4
19Switzerland4
20Luxembourg4
21United States3
22Norway2

WorldTour - Teams
1AG2R La Mondiale216pts
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff183
3Lampre-Merida171
4Movistar Team158
5Orica GreenEdge153
6BMC Racing Team100
7Team Sky98
8FDJ.fr91
9Trek Factory Racing88
10Garmin Sharp72
11Astana Pro Team64
12Belkin-Pro Cycling Team51
13Team Katusha47
14Team Europcar44
15Lotto Belisol38
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team21
17Team Giant-Shimano20
18Cannondale12