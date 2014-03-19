Contador debuts at third in latest WorldTour standings
AG2R La Mondiale best team, Australia top nation after Tirreno-Adriatico
Upon the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico, the third round of the UCI WorldTour, Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) continues to lead the overall standings with 114 points, all earned during his victory at Paris-Nice. The 24-year-old Colombian is tied on points with Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) at 114, but the AG2R La Mondiale rider gets the nod as WorldTour leader due to the tie breaker of having won two stages at Paris-Nice versus the Australian's one stage win at the Tour Down Under.
Tirreno-Adriatico winner Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) debuts in the WorldTour rankings in third place with 112 points. Fourth and fifth place are held by Cadel Evans (BMC) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), each having accumulated 88 points in WorldTour events thus far this season. Evans' points were all earned at the Tour Down Under, where he finished second overall plus won a stage and placed third in another. Costa's points were all from Paris-Nice where he finished second overall and placed second on two consecutive stages.
2013 WorldTour winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has yet to contest a WorldTour race thus far in 2014, but he'll line up against a very deep field this coming Monday to contest the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage race in Spain, the fifth WorldTour event of the season following the one-day Classic Milan-San Remo held the previous day.
The WorldTour nations classification leader continues to be Australia with 336 points. However, after Australia’s super-strong start to the season other countries are beginning to close the gap. Colombia has moved into second with 248 points while Spain moved from sixth up to third with 206 points.
AG2R La Mondiale is the new leader in the team classification having moved up two spots from third to first with 216 points. Tinkoff-Saxo, due to Contador and Roman Kreuziger at Tirreno-Adriatico, debut in second place with 183 points while Lampre-Merida drops from first to third with 171 points.
Movistar, the winner of the 2013 WorldTour team classification, moved from eighth to fourth overall at 158 points while Orica-GreenEdge, the top-ranked team following the Tour Down Under, slots in at fifth place with 153 points.
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|pts
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|88
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|88
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|84
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|8
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|67
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|55
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|15
|Julián David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|42
|17
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|19
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|32
|20
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|22
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|20
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|18
|25
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|26
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|12
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|10
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|9
|31
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|33
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|34
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|35
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|4
|38
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|39
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|41
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|43
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|44
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|45
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|46
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|47
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|51
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|52
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|53
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|55
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|56
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|59
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|60
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|61
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|62
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1
|64
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1
|65
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|67
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|69
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|69
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Australia
|336
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|248
|3
|Spain
|206
|4
|France
|194
|5
|Italy
|143
|6
|Portugal
|88
|7
|Czech Republic
|74
|8
|Netherlands
|64
|9
|Denmark
|52
|10
|Germany
|37
|11
|Great Britain
|35
|12
|South Africa
|32
|13
|Croatia
|30
|14
|Slovenia
|21
|15
|Slovakia
|19
|16
|Belgium
|9
|17
|Russia
|4
|18
|Poland
|4
|19
|Switzerland
|4
|20
|Luxembourg
|4
|21
|United States
|3
|22
|Norway
|2
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|216
|pts
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|183
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|171
|4
|Movistar Team
|158
|5
|Orica GreenEdge
|153
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|100
|7
|Team Sky
|98
|8
|FDJ.fr
|91
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|88
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|72
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|64
|12
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|13
|Team Katusha
|47
|14
|Team Europcar
|44
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|38
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|17
|Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|18
|Cannondale
|12
