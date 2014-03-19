Contador debuts at third in latest WorldTour standings

Image 1 of 3 The final podium in Paris-Nice 2014: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Simon Gerrans seals his third Tour Down Under win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with the winner's trophy in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Upon the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico, the third round of the UCI WorldTour, Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) continues to lead the overall standings with 114 points, all earned during his victory at Paris-Nice. The 24-year-old Colombian is tied on points with Tour Down Under winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) at 114, but the AG2R La Mondiale rider gets the nod as WorldTour leader due to the tie breaker of having won two stages at Paris-Nice versus the Australian's one stage win at the Tour Down Under.

Tirreno-Adriatico winner Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) debuts in the WorldTour rankings in third place with 112 points. Fourth and fifth place are held by Cadel Evans (BMC) and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), each having accumulated 88 points in WorldTour events thus far this season. Evans' points were all earned at the Tour Down Under, where he finished second overall plus won a stage and placed third in another. Costa's points were all from Paris-Nice where he finished second overall and placed second on two consecutive stages.

2013 WorldTour winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) has yet to contest a WorldTour race thus far in 2014, but he'll line up against a very deep field this coming Monday to contest the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stage race in Spain, the fifth WorldTour event of the season following the one-day Classic Milan-San Remo held the previous day.

The WorldTour nations classification leader continues to be Australia with 336 points. However, after Australia’s super-strong start to the season other countries are beginning to close the gap. Colombia has moved into second with 248 points while Spain moved from sixth up to third with 206 points.

AG2R La Mondiale is the new leader in the team classification having moved up two spots from third to first with 216 points. Tinkoff-Saxo, due to Contador and Roman Kreuziger at Tirreno-Adriatico, debut in second place with 183 points while Lampre-Merida drops from first to third with 171 points.

Movistar, the winner of the 2013 WorldTour team classification, moved from eighth to fourth overall at 158 points while Orica-GreenEdge, the top-ranked team following the Tour Down Under, slots in at fifth place with 153 points.

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 114 pts 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 114 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 88 5 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 88 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 84 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 8 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 68 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 67 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 55 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 15 Julián David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 50 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 42 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 42 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 32 20 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 30 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 22 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 20 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 18 25 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 26 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 29 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 10 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 9 31 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 6 33 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 34 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 35 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 4 38 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 40 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 41 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 4 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 43 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 44 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 45 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 46 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 47 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 49 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 51 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 2 52 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 53 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 53 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 55 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2 56 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 59 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 60 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 61 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 1 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1 64 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1 65 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 67 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 69 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1 69 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1

WorldTour - Nations 1 Australia 336 pts 2 Colombia 248 3 Spain 206 4 France 194 5 Italy 143 6 Portugal 88 7 Czech Republic 74 8 Netherlands 64 9 Denmark 52 10 Germany 37 11 Great Britain 35 12 South Africa 32 13 Croatia 30 14 Slovenia 21 15 Slovakia 19 16 Belgium 9 17 Russia 4 18 Poland 4 19 Switzerland 4 20 Luxembourg 4 21 United States 3 22 Norway 2