Valverde takes over WorldTour lead

Spaniard's win in Clasica San Sebastian vaults him to top spot

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bauke Mollema and Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) surged to the lead in the overall WorldTour rankings thanks to his solo victory in the Clásica San Sebástian on Saturday.

The Spaniard leaped over the previous individual ranking leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and the Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

Valverde, now with 462 points, holds a 55 point lead on Contador, while Nibali is 70 points behind, but denied being fuelled by anger for having missed out on a podium place in the Tour de France.

"It was not really like I was holding a big grudge, because I've shown how I can do all year long," Valverde said. "It's just that it was a bad end to my Tour, not being able to achieve the podium goal after coming so close.

"The only thing we could do was race on full steam ahead like I always do when I put on a bib number. San Sebastián is a race I really like, even more with this route. It's my second victory here, plus two other podiums. Ten wins already this season, now on top of the WorldTour... I can only be happy."

Valverde has been on the top of the podium all year, starting with the Vuelta a Andalucia/Ruta del Sol, in which he won three stages and the overall in February. He followed that with wins in the Vuelta Murcia and Roma Maxima in March, and the GP Miguel Indurain and La Flèche Wallonne in April, and the Spanish national time trial title in June.

Other movers were Bauke Mollema (Belkin) who rose to 11th from 19th in the rankings thanks to his second place in San Sebastian. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), third in San Sebastian, climbed to 23rd from 35th.

Spain and Movistar kept their top placings on the nations and team rankings, respectively.

UCI WorldTour rankings as of August 2, 2014

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team462pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo407
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team392
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team345
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale300
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing274
7Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge268
8Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida268
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale257
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team257
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team242
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha231
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team219
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale217
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team200
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team200
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale197
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano196
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team188
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha173
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky163
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr162
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha157
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team155
25Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team138
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar138
27Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp135
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo135
29Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team130
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo129
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky125
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida125
33Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team124
34Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale114
35Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano114
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team108
37Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol104
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team103
39Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team100
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team97
41Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol96
42Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky91
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team87
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol84
45Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp84
46ZUBELDIA AGIRRE Haimar84
47Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing80
48Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr78
49Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky78
50Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr77
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano77
52Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky71
53Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing70
54Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team69
55Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr69
56Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team66
57Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team64
58Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team62
59Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp60
60Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha60
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team60
62Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo60
63Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp55
64Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp52
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha51
66André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol46
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar44
68Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge44
69Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha44
70Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team42
71Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team41
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team41
73Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge40
74Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing40
75Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano38
76Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp36
77Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano34
78Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge33
79Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team32
81Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale30
82Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge29
84Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
85Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp24
86Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr22
87Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
88Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team21
89Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
90Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
92Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
93Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
94Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar16
95Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
96Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team16
97Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge16
98Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha15
99Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15
100Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp15
101Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale14
103Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol12
104Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky12
105Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team11
106Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp11
107Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar11
108Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
109Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
110Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale10
111Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
112Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano10
113Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
114Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
115Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida10
116Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo10
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale9
118Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
119Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
120Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky8
121Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky8
122Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar8
123Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
124Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
125Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
126Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
127Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
128John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team6
129Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
130Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
131Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge6
132Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp6
133Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge6
134Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
135Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6
136Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team6
137Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
138Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
139Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
140Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
141Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
142Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida4
143Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar4
144Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
145Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
146Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
147Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
148Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
149Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
150Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar4
151Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
152Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
153Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
154Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
155Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
156Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3
157Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
158André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp2
159Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2
160Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
161Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
162Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano2
163Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
164Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
165Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
166Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team2
167Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
168Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky2
169Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team2
170Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
171Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
172Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing2
173Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
174Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
175Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1
176Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge1
177Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
178Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
179Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
180Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
181Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
182Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo1
183Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
184Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
185Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar1
186Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge1
187Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale1
188Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1188pts
2France901
3Italy898
4Netherlands741
5Colombia695
6Australia642
7Belgium615
8Germany520
9Great Britain485
10Poland386
11United States Of America381
12Switzerland356
13Portugal270
14Slovakia268
15Norway239
16Slovenia228
17Czech Republic222
18Denmark97
19Croatia80
20Russian Federation72
21Ireland71
22Canada52
23Lithuania36
24Luxembourg36
25South Africa35
26Belarus16
27Estonia4
28Japan2
29New Zealand2
30Kazakhstan1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team981pts
2AG2R La Mondiale860
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team842
4Tinkoff-Saxo741
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team682
6Team Katusha672
7BMC Racing Team659
8Astana Pro Team644
9Trek Factory Racing548
10Team Sky528
11Team Giant-Shimano459
12Lampre-Merida441
13Orica Greenedge414
14FDJ.fr408
15Garmin Sharp386
16Lotto Belisol348
17Cannondale312
18Team Europcar217

 