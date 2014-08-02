Valverde takes over WorldTour lead
Spaniard's win in Clasica San Sebastian vaults him to top spot
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) surged to the lead in the overall WorldTour rankings thanks to his solo victory in the Clásica San Sebástian on Saturday.
The Spaniard leaped over the previous individual ranking leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and the Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).
Valverde, now with 462 points, holds a 55 point lead on Contador, while Nibali is 70 points behind, but denied being fuelled by anger for having missed out on a podium place in the Tour de France.
"It was not really like I was holding a big grudge, because I've shown how I can do all year long," Valverde said. "It's just that it was a bad end to my Tour, not being able to achieve the podium goal after coming so close.
"The only thing we could do was race on full steam ahead like I always do when I put on a bib number. San Sebastián is a race I really like, even more with this route. It's my second victory here, plus two other podiums. Ten wins already this season, now on top of the WorldTour... I can only be happy."
Valverde has been on the top of the podium all year, starting with the Vuelta a Andalucia/Ruta del Sol, in which he won three stages and the overall in February. He followed that with wins in the Vuelta Murcia and Roma Maxima in March, and the GP Miguel Indurain and La Flèche Wallonne in April, and the Spanish national time trial title in June.
Other movers were Bauke Mollema (Belkin) who rose to 11th from 19th in the rankings thanks to his second place in San Sebastian. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), third in San Sebastian, climbed to 23rd from 35th.
Spain and Movistar kept their top placings on the nations and team rankings, respectively.
UCI WorldTour rankings as of August 2, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|462
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|407
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|392
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|345
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|300
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|274
|7
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|268
|8
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|268
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|257
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|257
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|242
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|231
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|219
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|217
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|200
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|200
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|197
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|196
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|188
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|173
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|163
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|162
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|157
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|155
|25
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|138
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|27
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|135
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|130
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|125
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|33
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|34
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|35
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|114
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|108
|37
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|103
|39
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|41
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|96
|42
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|87
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|84
|45
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|84
|46
|ZUBELDIA AGIRRE Haimar
|84
|47
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|48
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|49
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|50
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|51
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|77
|52
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|71
|53
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|54
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|55
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|56
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|57
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|58
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|59
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|60
|60
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|62
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|63
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|55
|64
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|52
|65
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|66
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|46
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|68
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|44
|69
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|70
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|71
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|72
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|41
|73
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|40
|74
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|75
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|76
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|36
|77
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|78
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|33
|79
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|81
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|82
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|29
|84
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|85
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|24
|86
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|87
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|88
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|89
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|90
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|92
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|93
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|94
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|95
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|96
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|97
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|16
|98
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha
|15
|99
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|100
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|15
|101
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|102
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|103
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|12
|104
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|105
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|11
|106
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|11
|107
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|108
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|110
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|111
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|112
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|10
|113
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|114
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|115
|Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|10
|116
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|118
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|119
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|120
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|121
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|122
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|8
|123
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|124
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|125
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|126
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|127
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|128
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|6
|129
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|130
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|131
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge
|6
|132
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|6
|133
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|134
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|135
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|136
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|137
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|138
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|139
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|140
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|141
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|142
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|4
|143
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|144
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|145
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|146
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|147
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|148
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|149
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|150
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|151
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|152
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|153
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|154
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|155
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|156
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3
|157
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|158
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|2
|159
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|160
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|161
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2
|162
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|163
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|164
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|165
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|166
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|167
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|168
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|2
|169
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|2
|170
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|171
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|172
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|173
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|174
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|175
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|176
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|1
|177
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|178
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|179
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|180
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|181
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|182
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|183
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|184
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|185
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|186
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|1
|187
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|188
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1188
|pts
|2
|France
|901
|3
|Italy
|898
|4
|Netherlands
|741
|5
|Colombia
|695
|6
|Australia
|642
|7
|Belgium
|615
|8
|Germany
|520
|9
|Great Britain
|485
|10
|Poland
|386
|11
|United States Of America
|381
|12
|Switzerland
|356
|13
|Portugal
|270
|14
|Slovakia
|268
|15
|Norway
|239
|16
|Slovenia
|228
|17
|Czech Republic
|222
|18
|Denmark
|97
|19
|Croatia
|80
|20
|Russian Federation
|72
|21
|Ireland
|71
|22
|Canada
|52
|23
|Lithuania
|36
|24
|Luxembourg
|36
|25
|South Africa
|35
|26
|Belarus
|16
|27
|Estonia
|4
|28
|Japan
|2
|29
|New Zealand
|2
|30
|Kazakhstan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|981
|pts
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|860
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|842
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|741
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|682
|6
|Team Katusha
|672
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|659
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|644
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|548
|10
|Team Sky
|528
|11
|Team Giant-Shimano
|459
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|441
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|414
|14
|FDJ.fr
|408
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|386
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|348
|17
|Cannondale
|312
|18
|Team Europcar
|217
