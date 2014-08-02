Valverde takes over WorldTour lead

Image 1 of 3 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Bauke Mollema and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) surged to the lead in the overall WorldTour rankings thanks to his solo victory in the Clásica San Sebástian on Saturday.

The Spaniard leaped over the previous individual ranking leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and the Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

Valverde, now with 462 points, holds a 55 point lead on Contador, while Nibali is 70 points behind, but denied being fuelled by anger for having missed out on a podium place in the Tour de France.

"It was not really like I was holding a big grudge, because I've shown how I can do all year long," Valverde said. "It's just that it was a bad end to my Tour, not being able to achieve the podium goal after coming so close.

"The only thing we could do was race on full steam ahead like I always do when I put on a bib number. San Sebastián is a race I really like, even more with this route. It's my second victory here, plus two other podiums. Ten wins already this season, now on top of the WorldTour... I can only be happy."

Valverde has been on the top of the podium all year, starting with the Vuelta a Andalucia/Ruta del Sol, in which he won three stages and the overall in February. He followed that with wins in the Vuelta Murcia and Roma Maxima in March, and the GP Miguel Indurain and La Flèche Wallonne in April, and the Spanish national time trial title in June.

Other movers were Bauke Mollema (Belkin) who rose to 11th from 19th in the rankings thanks to his second place in San Sebastian. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), third in San Sebastian, climbed to 23rd from 35th.

Spain and Movistar kept their top placings on the nations and team rankings, respectively.

UCI WorldTour rankings as of August 2, 2014

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 462 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 407 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 392 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 345 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 300 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 274 7 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 268 8 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 268 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 257 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 257 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 242 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 231 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 219 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 217 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 200 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 200 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 197 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 196 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 188 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 173 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 163 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 162 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 157 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 155 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 138 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 138 27 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 135 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 130 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 125 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 33 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 34 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 114 35 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 114 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 108 37 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 103 39 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 97 41 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 42 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 91 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 87 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 84 45 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 84 46 ZUBELDIA AGIRRE Haimar 84 47 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 80 48 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 49 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 78 50 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 77 52 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 71 53 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 70 54 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 69 55 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 56 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 66 57 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 64 58 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 59 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 60 60 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 60 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 62 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 63 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 55 64 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 52 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 66 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 46 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 44 68 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 44 69 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 44 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 71 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 41 72 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 41 73 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 40 74 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 40 75 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 38 76 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 36 77 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 34 78 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 33 79 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 81 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 30 82 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 83 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 29 84 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 85 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 24 86 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 87 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 88 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 21 89 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 90 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 92 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 93 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 94 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 16 95 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 96 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 16 97 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 16 98 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha 15 99 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 100 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 15 101 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 102 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 14 103 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 104 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 12 105 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 11 106 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 11 107 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 108 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 110 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 111 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 112 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 10 113 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 114 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 115 Chris Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 10 116 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 9 118 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 119 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 120 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 8 121 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 8 122 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 8 123 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 124 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 125 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 126 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 127 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 128 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 6 129 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 130 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 131 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica Greenedge 6 132 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 6 133 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 134 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 135 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 136 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 6 137 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 138 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 139 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 140 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 141 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 142 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 4 143 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 144 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 145 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 146 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 147 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 148 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 149 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 150 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 4 151 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 152 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 153 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 154 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 155 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 156 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3 157 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 158 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 2 159 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 160 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 161 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 162 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 2 163 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 164 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 165 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 166 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 167 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 168 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 2 169 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 2 170 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 171 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 172 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 2 173 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 174 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 175 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 176 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 1 177 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 178 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 179 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 180 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 181 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 182 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 183 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 184 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 185 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 1 186 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 1 187 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 1 188 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Nations # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spain 1188 pts 2 France 901 3 Italy 898 4 Netherlands 741 5 Colombia 695 6 Australia 642 7 Belgium 615 8 Germany 520 9 Great Britain 485 10 Poland 386 11 United States Of America 381 12 Switzerland 356 13 Portugal 270 14 Slovakia 268 15 Norway 239 16 Slovenia 228 17 Czech Republic 222 18 Denmark 97 19 Croatia 80 20 Russian Federation 72 21 Ireland 71 22 Canada 52 23 Lithuania 36 24 Luxembourg 36 25 South Africa 35 26 Belarus 16 27 Estonia 4 28 Japan 2 29 New Zealand 2 30 Kazakhstan 1