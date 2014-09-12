Trending

Gerrans wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

Australian out-sprints Dumoulin and Navardauskas on the Grande Allée

Egor Silin (Katusha)

The podium of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) gets his second Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec win

Simon Gerrans wins the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

Simon Gerrans gets Orica-GreenEdge's 100th win

Phil Gaimon (Garmin-Sharp)

2014 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) on the top step of the podium

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) sprint for the win

The bunch heads under one of the many bridges on the course

The peloton climbing

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

The 2014 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec podium

Three of the favorites for the win all riding side-by-side

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) followed by Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr)

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) during the race

A Katusha rider gets out of the saddle

Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

A breakway working together

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) pre-race

A smiling Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Rui Costa's year in the rainbow jersey is almost over

Zdeněk Štybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Dennis van Winden (Belkin)

A Québec missing out on the racing action

Astana and Ag2r-La Mondiale setting the pace

The four-man break

The riders enjoying the sunshine

Rider make their way to the finish line during one the laps

Katusha riders chat before the race

Team Katusha

Omega Pharma-Quick Step at the sign on

The peloton about to go under another brdige

A small group climbs

Some bicycle flower art on display

The peloton passed by the Darlington

Riders go under a bridge

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) is hitting form at the right right ahead of the Worlds

Gianni Meersman (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finishes the race

Orica-GreenEdge on the front of the bunch

Rui Costa with his Lampre-Merida teammates

The favorites for the race line up for the start of Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

The sun was shinning on the riders today

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) during the race

Katusha at the back of the bunch

The peloton during one of the laps

Matteo Trentin (far right) looking distracted as Omega Pharma-Quick Step are presented to the crowd

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp

On the start line of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

The sprint for the win at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

The early break at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

The podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2014

Simon Gerrans secured Orica-GreenEdge's 100th win at the WorldTour Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday. The Australian came back from an untimely late-race mechanical to win the uphill sprint along the Grande Allée ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Ramanus Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp).

Lampre-Merida led the race into the final climb over the circuit’s decisive Cote de la Montagne with current world champion Rui Costa in a good position. Orica-GreenEdge took over the pace setting as the race crested the climb as Costa remained in tow. Bauke Mollema (Belkin) made a move over the second and shorter climb on the course, but his move was shut down by several riders who tried to bridge across in the closing kilometers.

Lotto Belisol’s Jelle Vanendert made a strong attack and cleared the field in the last kilometer but he was soon joined by Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The trio led the race into the last few hundred meters on the long and uphill straight away towards the finish line but they were caught by a swarm of sprinters left in the field.

Dumoulin started his sprint and looked to have the race locked up, however, Gerrans took a run at him from a few meters back and sprinted past him at the line, taking a commanding win. The finish was marred by a crash, with FDJ’s Arthur Vichot hitting the pavement and being taken away my medical services with a suspected broken collarbone.

“I'm really proud of this victory. It's come off the back of a long season, so I'm really pleased to be back in good form after a strong start to the season, a good spring and a difficult Tour de France. This is a really special victory. I want to say thanks to my teammates. They supported me all day: Meier by controlling all day, Jens Keukeleire went in the break and the whole team supported me in the sprint. This is a win for the collective,” he said.

"I honestly thought my race was over after having a mechanical late on but the team car was well placed and I got back on quite quickly. But I only knew I had a chance of fighting for victory in the last five kilometres when we caught the break."

“Tom started his sprint nice and early. It was a good move because there was some hesitation in group. When he went I had to go early too. I was lucky I got a gap on the guys and got passed Tom just before the line. He showed how strong he is and I'm sure he'll win a lot in the future.”

After his victory in Quebec, Gerrans is now looking forward to Sunday's Gran Prix Cycliste de Montreal. No rider has ever won both races in the same year.

“I'm sure we'll see a similar group of guys fighting out for victory,” he predicted. “The parcours is different, it's more demanding than Quebec, so it's shaping up to be a great race.”

Tom Dumoulin was disappointed to take another close second place after missing out on victory at the recent Tour of Alberta stage race in Canada. However the Dutchman was proud of his performance and to have finished second in a WorldTour race.

“When you get passed in last five metres, your first reaction is to be pissed. But maybe tomorrow I'll look back with a positive feeling,” he said. “I've had a lot of second places this year and last year. Alberta was more disappointing and I also lost in the last five metres but this the first time I've got a result in a Classic, with the best riders in action. I'm really happy about that.”

“I knew it was really early to go but I had (teammate) Geschke on my wheel and no time to discuss anymore. Either he let a gap go for me in the headwind or he had to go with me and I lead out for him. I had to go, I had no other choice and so I've no regrets. It was a shame I got second on the line but that's racing.”

Navardauskas also had no regrets about finishing third after being in the late breakaway.

“I was feeling tired after the Tour de France and took some time off. But after riding the Tour of Alberta, I've been feeling better. I was happy to race today and had good form and good legs. I was in break and felt good, so tried my best. I'm happy to take third,” he explained.

How it happened

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec City is the first of two WorldTour events held in the Canadian province of Quebec, with the second held on Sunday in Montreal. Riders faced 11 laps of an 18.1km course for a total of 199.1km on a challenging course with two decisive climbs, the first over the Cote de la Montagne, after 14km, and the smaller ascent on the Cote de la Potasse located 16.2km into the lap.

The riders lined up on the Grande Allée, heading out on a gentle descent through Les Plaines d’Abraham park and back up to the Grande Allée Ouest. The riders dropped down to the Rue Champlain and raced along the St. Lawrence river before making a turn back up through the port of the walls of old Quebec City and up the first climb.

The first attack came from the first kilometer, when Belkin's Dennis Van Winden got away. He was joined on the lap by Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida), Moreno Moser (Cannondale) and Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) creating the four-man group that would stay clear for the next eight laps.

The short but steep Cote de la Montagne was expected to cause the field to dwindle on each lap. The four escapees took advantage of the second climb on course over the Cote de la Potasse and back up through the start-finish to build a large lead.

The quartet built a maximum gap of nine minutes with in the first 34km and worked well together for the following 60km but it wasn't enough to hold off a chasing field led almost entirely by Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and Peter Stetina (BMC Racing).

Van Winden picked up the majority of the mountain points each lap over the Cote de la Montagne, but was challenged by Arashiro as the peloton closed in on them with 70km to go.

The breakaway lost its organization over the climb at the 120km mark when Van Winden and Arashiro went clear while battling for mountain points, and although Moser and Polanc regained contact on the short descent that followed, their lead had been diminished to two minutes

On the next lap, the peloton had whittled down the gap to mere seconds, and the breakaway was finally doomed to end over the Cote de la Montagne with three laps to go.

Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar) then tried to jump clear of the field, but his efforts were short-lived and the field was back together along the Rue Champlain heading toward the circuit’s main ascent. The pace of the field quickened in the closing laps and it wasn't long before riders started falling off the back.

Eleven riders Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicki Sorensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jonathan Hivert (Belkin), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge), Ramanus Navardauskas and Steele von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp), Kevin Reza (Team Europcar) and Michael Woods (Canada) got a gap on the peloton on the penultimate lap, gaining half a minute on the field.

Meanwhile, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge), who won the 2012 edition, was interrupted by an untimely mechanical with just over a lap to go, but a quick bike change from his team car got him back underway.

Jan Bakelants and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) along with Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol and Enrico Gassparotto (Astana) bridged across to the move, but now with 15 riders, the break was too big to stay away, and they were reabsorbed into the field before the final climb over the Cote de la Montagne with six kilometers to go.

Attacks flew as the line approached, but patience and timing were key to victory, and Gerrans had both - Dumoulin jumped too early and the Australian champion surged past to snatch the victory from the young Dutchman's grasp with just five meters to the line.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge4:42:54
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Shimano
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
6Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
8Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
12Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
14Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant-Shimano
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
20Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:00:07
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
22Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
24Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
25Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
26Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Giant-Shimano
27Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
28Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
29Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:00:12
31David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
32Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:18
33Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
34Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:22
35Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:27
36Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing0:00:29
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
39Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:00:34
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing0:00:39
41Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar0:00:41
42Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
43Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada
44Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
45Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2r-La Mondiale
46Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
49Daan Olivier (Ned) Giant-Shimano
50Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
51Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
52Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing
54Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
55Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
56Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
57Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing
58Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
59Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
61Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
63Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
65Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
66Edward King (USA) Cannondale
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
70Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
71Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
72Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:10
73Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
74Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
75Michael Woods (Can) Canada
76Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
77Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
78Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
79Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar
81Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing
83Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
86Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
88Garrett Mccleod (Can) Canada
89Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Giant-Shimano
90Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
91Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
92Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:04
95Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
96Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:13
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:15
98Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha0:02:41
99Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:02:59
100Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:51
101Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
104Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
105Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
106Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
107Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling
108Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
109Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
110Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
111Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:10
112Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
113Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
116Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
117Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
118Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
119Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
120Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
121Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:05:28
123Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
124Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
125Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:06:06
126Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:06:10
127Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
128Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
129Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:07:57
130Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada
131Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:57
132Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:00
133Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:10:08
134Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:13:36
135Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing
DNFGrégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1

Mountain 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar5pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
3Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1

Mountain 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
3Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) Canada10pts
2Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge5
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2

Mountain 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling10pts
2Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar5
3Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling10pts
2Michael Woods (Can) Canada10
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar7
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar5
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge5
6Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2
9Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
10Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale2
11Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale1

