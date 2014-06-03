Quintana moves into WorldTour lead after Giro d'Italia victory

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has moved to the top of the individual WorldTour rankings with two stage wins, six days in the maglia rosa and overall victory at the Giro d'Italia. The Colombian, who has with 345 points, disposed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) from top spot with the Spaniard dropping to second place on 308 points while Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) occupies third place on 264 points.

Spain retains it lead in the nation rankings with 805 points although with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finishing runner-up to his compatriot Quintana, Colombia now sit second on the nation rankings on 684 points. Australia sits in third place in 611 points after Cadel Evans' (BMC) eigth place overall and stage wins to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step remains the top ranked team on 789 points although Movistar was a big mover after the Giro and are just 13 points behind on 776. Ag2r.

There are two WorldTour races in June, the Critérium du Dauphiné (8-15 June) and Tour de Suisse (14-22 June), before the Tour de France starts on July 5.

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 345 pts 2 Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 308 3 Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge 264 4 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 262 5 Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing 260 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 251 7 Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 200 8 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling 200 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 196 10 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team 187 11 Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale 183 12 John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano 174 13 Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha 167 14 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 160 15 Rigoberto Urán (COL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 155 16 Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha 151 17 Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky 151 18 Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 132 19 Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky 125 20 Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida 125 21 Fabio Aru (ITA) Astana 124 22 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 23 Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale 114 24 Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 111 25 Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha 107

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 789 pts 2 Movistar Team 776 3 Ag2r-La Mondiale 542 4 Team Tinkoff-Saxo 534 5 Team Katusha 529 6 BMC Racing Team 499 7 Trek Factory Racing 454 8 Team Sky 444 9 Belkin Pro Cycling 374 10 Orica-GreenEdge 373 11 Lampre-Merida 323 12 Giant-Shimano 290 13 Astana 282 14 Garmin-Sharp 282 15 FDJ.fr 248 16 Cannondale 209 17 Lotto-Belisol 160 18 Team Europcar 159