Quintana moves into WorldTour lead after Giro d'Italia victory

Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Spain hold onto team and nation rankings

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has moved to the top of the individual WorldTour rankings with two stage wins, six days in the maglia rosa and overall victory at the Giro d'Italia. The Colombian, who has with 345 points, disposed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) from top spot with the Spaniard dropping to second place on 308 points while Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) occupies third place on 264 points.

Spain retains it lead in the nation rankings with 805 points although with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finishing runner-up to his compatriot Quintana, Colombia now sit second on the nation rankings on 684 points. Australia sits in third place in 611 points after Cadel Evans' (BMC) eigth place overall and stage wins to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step remains the top ranked team on 789 points although Movistar was a big mover after the Giro and are just 13 points behind on 776. Ag2r.

There are two WorldTour races in June, the Critérium du Dauphiné (8-15 June) and Tour de Suisse (14-22 June), before the Tour de France starts on July 5.

 

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team345pts
2Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo308
3Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge264
4Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team262
5Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing260
6Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step251
7Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step200
8Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling200
9Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale196
10Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team187
11Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale183
12John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano174
13Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha167
14Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida160
15Rigoberto Urán (COL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step155
16Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha151
17Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky151
18Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale132
19Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky125
20Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida125
21Fabio Aru (ITA) Astana124
22Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team117
23Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale114
24Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo111
25Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha107

Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step789pts
2Movistar Team776
3Ag2r-La Mondiale542
4Team Tinkoff-Saxo534
5Team Katusha529
6BMC Racing Team499
7Trek Factory Racing454
8Team Sky444
9Belkin Pro Cycling374
10Orica-GreenEdge373
11Lampre-Merida323
12Giant-Shimano290
13Astana282
14Garmin-Sharp282
15FDJ.fr248
16Cannondale209
17Lotto-Belisol160
18Team Europcar159

Nation
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain805pts
2Colombia684
3Australia611
4Belgium567
5Italy555
6Netherlands452
7France445
8Great Britain433
9Poland324
10Switzerland292
11Germany278
12Slovenia222
13Czech Republic194
14Slovakia193
15United States166

 