Quintana moves into WorldTour lead after Giro d'Italia victory
Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Spain hold onto team and nation rankings
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) has moved to the top of the individual WorldTour rankings with two stage wins, six days in the maglia rosa and overall victory at the Giro d'Italia. The Colombian, who has with 345 points, disposed Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) from top spot with the Spaniard dropping to second place on 308 points while Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) occupies third place on 264 points.
Spain retains it lead in the nation rankings with 805 points although with Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finishing runner-up to his compatriot Quintana, Colombia now sit second on the nation rankings on 684 points. Australia sits in third place in 611 points after Cadel Evans' (BMC) eigth place overall and stage wins to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Omega Pharma-Quick Step remains the top ranked team on 789 points although Movistar was a big mover after the Giro and are just 13 points behind on 776. Ag2r.
There are two WorldTour races in June, the Critérium du Dauphiné (8-15 June) and Tour de Suisse (14-22 June), before the Tour de France starts on July 5.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team
|345
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|308
|3
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge
|264
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|262
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing
|260
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|251
|7
|Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|200
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling
|200
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|196
|10
|Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
|187
|11
|Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale
|183
|12
|John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano
|174
|13
|Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha
|167
|14
|Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida
|160
|15
|Rigoberto Urán (COL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|155
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha
|151
|17
|Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky
|151
|18
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|132
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky
|125
|20
|Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|125
|21
|Fabio Aru (ITA) Astana
|124
|22
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|23
|Carlos Betancur (COL) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|114
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|25
|Joaquim Rodríguez (ESP) Team Katusha
|107
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|789
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|776
|3
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|542
|4
|Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|534
|5
|Team Katusha
|529
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|499
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|454
|8
|Team Sky
|444
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|374
|10
|Orica-GreenEdge
|373
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|323
|12
|Giant-Shimano
|290
|13
|Astana
|282
|14
|Garmin-Sharp
|282
|15
|FDJ.fr
|248
|16
|Cannondale
|209
|17
|Lotto-Belisol
|160
|18
|Team Europcar
|159
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|805
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|684
|3
|Australia
|611
|4
|Belgium
|567
|5
|Italy
|555
|6
|Netherlands
|452
|7
|France
|445
|8
|Great Britain
|433
|9
|Poland
|324
|10
|Switzerland
|292
|11
|Germany
|278
|12
|Slovenia
|222
|13
|Czech Republic
|194
|14
|Slovakia
|193
|15
|United States
|166
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy