Contador still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France

Despite crashing out of the Tour de France and gaining no UCI WorldTour points, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains the top ranked individual cyclist on 407 points. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is now second overall on 392 points after winning the Tour while Alejandro Valverde's (Movistar) fourth place elevates him to third overall with 382 points.

The winner of the Tour is rewarded with 200 WorldTour points, the most of any race on the calendar.

Jean-Christophe Péraud's (Ag2r-La Mondiale) second place overall also saw him climb in the rankings and he now occupies fifth place on 300 points.

Movistar regained its lead in the team classification after the Tour and is now 41 points clear of second placed Ag2r-La Mondiale on 901 points. Having led the classification since the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-Quick Step drop to third place on 842 points.

Ag2r-La Mondiale was a big mover up the rankings thanks to placing two riders in the top six at the Tour as well as claiming the team classification victory at the Tour.

Spain remain the top ranked nation with 1035 points with Italy moving into second on 898 points and France third with 895. Spain have led the classification since the Volta a Catalunya in March after Australia led the classification for the first three months of the year.

The next WorldTour event is the Clásica de San Sebastián, held on August 2, which offers 80 points to the winner.

Results

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 407 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Astana 392 3 Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team 382 4 Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team 345 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 300 6 Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing 274 7 Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE 268 8 Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida 268 9 Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale 257 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 257 11 Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha 231 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 219 13 Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 217 14 Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 200 15 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling 200 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale 197 17 John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano 196 18 Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team 188 19 Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling 182 20 Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha 173 21 Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky 163 22 Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ.fr 162 23 Rigoberto Urán (COL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 155 24 Wilco Kelderman (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling 138 25 Pierre Rolland (FRA) Team Europcar 138

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 901 pts 2 Ag2r-La Mondiale 860 3 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 842 4 Team Tinkoff-Saxo 741 5 BMC Racing Team 649 6 Astana 644 7 Team Katusha 622 8 Belkin Pro Cycling 622 9 Trek Factory Racing 534 10 Team Sky 488 11 Giant-Shimano 459 12 Lampre-Merida 441 13 Orica-GreenEDGE 414 14 FDJ.fr 408 15 Garmin-Sharp 386 16 Cannondale 312 17 Lotto-Belisol 296 18 Team Europcar 217