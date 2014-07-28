Trending

Contador still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France

Movistar regains best team ranking while Spain remain best nation

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gives a thoughtful thank you speech on the final podium in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The final 2014 Tour de France podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Despite crashing out of the Tour de France and gaining no UCI WorldTour points, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains the top ranked individual cyclist on 407 points. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is now second overall  on 392 points after winning the Tour while Alejandro Valverde's (Movistar) fourth place elevates him to third overall with 382 points.

The winner of the Tour is rewarded with 200 WorldTour points, the most of any race on the calendar.

Jean-Christophe Péraud's (Ag2r-La Mondiale) second place overall also saw him climb in the rankings and he now occupies fifth place on 300 points.

Movistar regained its lead in the team classification after the Tour and is now 41 points clear of second placed Ag2r-La Mondiale on 901 points. Having led the classification since the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-Quick Step drop to third place on 842  points.

Ag2r-La Mondiale was a big mover up the rankings thanks to placing two riders in the top six at the Tour as well as claiming the team classification victory at the Tour. 

Spain remain the top ranked nation with 1035 points with Italy moving into second on 898 points and France third with 895. Spain have led the classification since the Volta a Catalunya in March after Australia led the classification for the first three months of the year.

The next WorldTour event is the Clásica de San Sebastián, held on August 2, which offers 80 points to the winner.

Results

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo407pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Astana392
3Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team382
4Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team345
5Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale300
6Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing274
7Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE268
8Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida268
9Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale257
10Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step257
11Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha231
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team219
13Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale217
14Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step200
15Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling200
16Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale197
17John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano196
18Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team188
19Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling182
20Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha173
21Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky163
22Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ.fr162
23Rigoberto Urán (COL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step155
24Wilco Kelderman (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling138
25Pierre Rolland (FRA) Team Europcar138

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team901pts
2Ag2r-La Mondiale860
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step842
4Team Tinkoff-Saxo741
5BMC Racing Team649
6Astana644
7Team Katusha622
8Belkin Pro Cycling622
9Trek Factory Racing534
10Team Sky488
11Giant-Shimano459
12Lampre-Merida441
13Orica-GreenEDGE414
14FDJ.fr408
15Garmin-Sharp386
16Cannondale312
17Lotto-Belisol296
18Team Europcar217

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1035pts
2Italy898
3France895
4Colombia695
5Netherlands681
6Australia642
7Belgium597
8Germany520
9Great Britain485
10Poland386
11United States381
12Switzerland356
13Portugal270
14Slovakia268
15Norway239

 