Contador still top of WorldTour rankings after Tour de France
Movistar regains best team ranking while Spain remain best nation
Despite crashing out of the Tour de France and gaining no UCI WorldTour points, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains the top ranked individual cyclist on 407 points. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is now second overall on 392 points after winning the Tour while Alejandro Valverde's (Movistar) fourth place elevates him to third overall with 382 points.
The winner of the Tour is rewarded with 200 WorldTour points, the most of any race on the calendar.
Jean-Christophe Péraud's (Ag2r-La Mondiale) second place overall also saw him climb in the rankings and he now occupies fifth place on 300 points.
Movistar regained its lead in the team classification after the Tour and is now 41 points clear of second placed Ag2r-La Mondiale on 901 points. Having led the classification since the Tour of Flanders, Omega Pharma-Quick Step drop to third place on 842 points.
Ag2r-La Mondiale was a big mover up the rankings thanks to placing two riders in the top six at the Tour as well as claiming the team classification victory at the Tour.
Spain remain the top ranked nation with 1035 points with Italy moving into second on 898 points and France third with 895. Spain have led the classification since the Volta a Catalunya in March after Australia led the classification for the first three months of the year.
The next WorldTour event is the Clásica de San Sebastián, held on August 2, which offers 80 points to the winner.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (ESP) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|407
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Astana
|392
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team
|382
|4
|Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team
|345
|5
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|300
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing
|274
|7
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEDGE
|268
|8
|Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida
|268
|9
|Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale
|257
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|257
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha
|231
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|219
|13
|Romain Bardet (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|217
|14
|Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|200
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling
|200
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|197
|17
|John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano
|196
|18
|Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team
|188
|19
|Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling
|182
|20
|Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha
|173
|21
|Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky
|163
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (FRA) FDJ.fr
|162
|23
|Rigoberto Urán (COL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|155
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling
|138
|25
|Pierre Rolland (FRA) Team Europcar
|138
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|901
|pts
|2
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|860
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|842
|4
|Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|741
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|649
|6
|Astana
|644
|7
|Team Katusha
|622
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|622
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|534
|10
|Team Sky
|488
|11
|Giant-Shimano
|459
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|441
|13
|Orica-GreenEDGE
|414
|14
|FDJ.fr
|408
|15
|Garmin-Sharp
|386
|16
|Cannondale
|312
|17
|Lotto-Belisol
|296
|18
|Team Europcar
|217
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1035
|pts
|2
|Italy
|898
|3
|France
|895
|4
|Colombia
|695
|5
|Netherlands
|681
|6
|Australia
|642
|7
|Belgium
|597
|8
|Germany
|520
|9
|Great Britain
|485
|10
|Poland
|386
|11
|United States
|381
|12
|Switzerland
|356
|13
|Portugal
|270
|14
|Slovakia
|268
|15
|Norway
|239
