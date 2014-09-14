Trending

Gerrans wins GP de Montréal

Double wins for Australian champion

Image 1 of 30

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

(Image credit: GP Quebec)
Image 2 of 30

The breakaway looks to extend its advantage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) was close the the win today but had to settle for second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

Simon Gerrans gets the 101st win for Orica-GreenEdge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

Katusha riders at the start of the GP de Montréal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

The peloton passes the Montréal University

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

Movistar up the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

The Montréal in the background

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

The field climbing Polytechnique at the 2014 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

The start of the 2014 GP de Montréal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Peter Stetina (BMC) drives the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

Astana control the main bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 30

Astana controlling the race back in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 30

Omega Pharma-QuickStep before the start of the GP de Montréal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 30

The peloton takes a corner during the GP de Montréal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 30

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 30

Katusha working hard on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 30

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) followed by Tinkoff-Saxo's Jay McCarthy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 30

Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 30

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) checks to see his margin of victory before his big celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 30

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) had plenty of time to celebrate his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 30

Two-from-two: Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates victory at the GP de Montréal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 30

Simon Spilak (Katusha) crosses the line in 27th place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 30

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 30

Podium: Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: GP Quebec)
Image 29 of 30

The breakaway led by Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Yves Perret/GPCQM)
Image 30 of 30

The GP Montreal podium: Rui Costa, Simon Gerrans and Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Yves Perret/GPCQM)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) secured his second consecutive victory of the weekend at the WorldTour finale Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday. After winning in Quebec City on Friday, the Australian sprinter out-paced world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) to grant his team it’s 101st victory on the streets on Montreal.

Gerrans used every last teammate to aid in his victory by managing an all-day breakaway, dragging attacks back on the final climb over the circuit’s decisive ascent on Mont Royal, and along the descent through the city’s downtown streets toward the finish line on Avenue du Parc.

"I couldn’t have asked any more of the team again today," Gerrans said. "We set out a plan at the start of the day, everyone followed it perfectly and the race unfolded exactly as we wanted.

"To still have four or five teammates there coming into the final was amazing so I am just really happy to be able to finish off some great teamwork again."

The field swallowed up the last rider of a four-man breakaway at the base of the 17th and final climb over Mont Royal. Costa was the first to make an attack but he failed to make a clean break and was soon joined by a select group that included Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge). Gerrans jumped across with Lotto Belisol teammates Tim Wellens and Tony Gallopin, causing the collective lead group to reconsider its odds with such a fast finisher in the mix.

Several bridge attempts helped bring the group back together before the circuit’s second smaller climb. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) moved to the front and put in a strong effort, and although they weren’t able to get a gap, they successfully whittled down the group in contention for the win.

Costa made a second attack on the descent toward Avenue du Parc with three kilometers to go. He managed to clear the field by a few seconds but the move was short-lived as Peter Weening led his Orica-GreenEdge team into an organized lead-out for Gerrans.

How it unfolded

The fifth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal's 205.7km race, 17 laps of a 12km course, was held on challenging but familiar circuit over Mont Royal with versions of it previously used as a World Championships course in 1974, Olympic Games route in 1976, a men's World Cup course in the 1980s and 1990s, and a women's World Cup course in the 1990s and 2000s.

They day’s breakaway formed over the first ascent with Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto) and Jan Polanc (Lampre), who was also represented in the breakaway during the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday. Ryan Roth (Canada) later bridged across to the three riders and they built up a lead of 11 minutes after the first few laps.

Movistar’s fast-paced chase from behind split the field into three with Gerrans caught in the third chase group. Orica-GreenEgde’s Christian Meier and Mathew Hayman did much of the work ahead of the second main group to close down the gap and the three groups came back together six laps into the race.

Hayman led the chase with help from two Katusha riders, bringing the gap to the break down to under ten minutes, while also looking back after the climb keep en eye on their respective sprinters Gerrans and Alexander Kristoff.

Astana threw in a few riders to help with the chase at the halfway point of the race and helped reduce the gap to under seven minutes, likely working for its Italian rider Enrico Gasparotto. Meanwhile, it was also a point of the race where some riders started pulling off to the side of the road to either call it a day or to call it the end of a long season.

Roth, who struggled on the climb during the breakaway but made his contributions to their overall effort on the flats, yo-yo'd on and off the back until finally falling off pace for good with three laps to go. It wasn’t long before Jeannesson was also dropped. Polanc and Vervaeke continued to sprint one another for the mountain classification points at the top. In the end, it was Vervaeke who secured the special award.

Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Jean-Christophe Peraud, who was second at the Tour de France, made a brief appearance at the front of the main field, towing the riders over Mont Royal for the second to last time. He was joined by Meier and teammate Simon Yates, along with several riders from BMC in keeping the pace high.

Sensing the peloton was just over a minute behind, Polanc made one last move to try and stay away for a little longer, leaving Vervaeke behind. He crossed through the start-finish line with one lap to go, after being off the front for more than 190km, with less than 50 seconds on a field that was determined to close down the gap and restart the battle for the day’s win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5:24:27
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Shimano
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
8Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
13Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
17Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
18Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
21Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
24Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
25Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
26Michael Woods (Can) Canada
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
30Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
31Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:17
32Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:20
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:00:27
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing0:00:38
36Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:50
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
38Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:01
39Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
40Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:06
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant-Shimano
42Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
45Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
48Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
49Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
50Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha0:01:18
51Daan Olivier (Ned) Giant-Shimano0:01:26
52Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
54Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Giant-Shimano
55Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:01:32
56Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
57Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
58Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:01:58
59Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:14
60Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
62Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
63Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
64Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
65Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Giant-Shimano0:04:00
66Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
67Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2r-La Mondiale0:04:33
68Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
69Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
70Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
71Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:04:39
72Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar
73Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
76Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing
79Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
80Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
82Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
85Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
86Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
87Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
88Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
90Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
91Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
92Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
93David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
94Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar0:05:59
96Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:06:01
97Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada0:08:21
98Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
99Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin-Sharp
100Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
101Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
102Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
103Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:09:59
105Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
106Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
107Garrett Mccleod (Can) Canada0:10:09
108Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
109Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano0:12:00
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFChristopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
DNFIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
DNFJay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFZdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha
DNFDennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFNicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
DNFNathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Team Sky
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada
DNFPierrick Naud (Can) Canada
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Canada

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountain 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountain 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountain 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1

Mountian 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol2
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida5
3Ryan Roth (Can) Canada2

Mountain 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge2

Mountain 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling10pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale5
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol33pts
2Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida26
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling10
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale5
5Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida2
6Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge2
7Ryan Roth (Can) Canada2

 

