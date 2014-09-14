Gerrans wins GP de Montréal
Double wins for Australian champion
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) secured his second consecutive victory of the weekend at the WorldTour finale Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday. After winning in Quebec City on Friday, the Australian sprinter out-paced world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) to grant his team it’s 101st victory on the streets on Montreal.
Gerrans used every last teammate to aid in his victory by managing an all-day breakaway, dragging attacks back on the final climb over the circuit’s decisive ascent on Mont Royal, and along the descent through the city’s downtown streets toward the finish line on Avenue du Parc.
"I couldn’t have asked any more of the team again today," Gerrans said. "We set out a plan at the start of the day, everyone followed it perfectly and the race unfolded exactly as we wanted.
"To still have four or five teammates there coming into the final was amazing so I am just really happy to be able to finish off some great teamwork again."
The field swallowed up the last rider of a four-man breakaway at the base of the 17th and final climb over Mont Royal. Costa was the first to make an attack but he failed to make a clean break and was soon joined by a select group that included Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge). Gerrans jumped across with Lotto Belisol teammates Tim Wellens and Tony Gallopin, causing the collective lead group to reconsider its odds with such a fast finisher in the mix.
Several bridge attempts helped bring the group back together before the circuit’s second smaller climb. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) moved to the front and put in a strong effort, and although they weren’t able to get a gap, they successfully whittled down the group in contention for the win.
Costa made a second attack on the descent toward Avenue du Parc with three kilometers to go. He managed to clear the field by a few seconds but the move was short-lived as Peter Weening led his Orica-GreenEdge team into an organized lead-out for Gerrans.
How it unfolded
The fifth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal's 205.7km race, 17 laps of a 12km course, was held on challenging but familiar circuit over Mont Royal with versions of it previously used as a World Championships course in 1974, Olympic Games route in 1976, a men's World Cup course in the 1980s and 1990s, and a women's World Cup course in the 1990s and 2000s.
They day’s breakaway formed over the first ascent with Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto) and Jan Polanc (Lampre), who was also represented in the breakaway during the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday. Ryan Roth (Canada) later bridged across to the three riders and they built up a lead of 11 minutes after the first few laps.
Movistar’s fast-paced chase from behind split the field into three with Gerrans caught in the third chase group. Orica-GreenEgde’s Christian Meier and Mathew Hayman did much of the work ahead of the second main group to close down the gap and the three groups came back together six laps into the race.
Hayman led the chase with help from two Katusha riders, bringing the gap to the break down to under ten minutes, while also looking back after the climb keep en eye on their respective sprinters Gerrans and Alexander Kristoff.
Astana threw in a few riders to help with the chase at the halfway point of the race and helped reduce the gap to under seven minutes, likely working for its Italian rider Enrico Gasparotto. Meanwhile, it was also a point of the race where some riders started pulling off to the side of the road to either call it a day or to call it the end of a long season.
Roth, who struggled on the climb during the breakaway but made his contributions to their overall effort on the flats, yo-yo'd on and off the back until finally falling off pace for good with three laps to go. It wasn’t long before Jeannesson was also dropped. Polanc and Vervaeke continued to sprint one another for the mountain classification points at the top. In the end, it was Vervaeke who secured the special award.
Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Jean-Christophe Peraud, who was second at the Tour de France, made a brief appearance at the front of the main field, towing the riders over Mont Royal for the second to last time. He was joined by Meier and teammate Simon Yates, along with several riders from BMC in keeping the pace high.
Sensing the peloton was just over a minute behind, Polanc made one last move to try and stay away for a little longer, leaving Vervaeke behind. He crossed through the start-finish line with one lap to go, after being off the front for more than 190km, with less than 50 seconds on a field that was determined to close down the gap and restart the battle for the day’s win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5:24:27
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|8
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|17
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano
|18
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|24
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|25
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|Michael Woods (Can) Canada
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:17
|32
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:20
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing
|0:00:38
|36
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:01
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|40
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:06
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant-Shimano
|42
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|48
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|49
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|50
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:18
|51
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|52
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|54
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Giant-Shimano
|55
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:32
|56
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|57
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|58
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:58
|59
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:14
|60
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|62
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|63
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|65
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|0:04:00
|66
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:04:33
|68
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|69
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|71
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:39
|72
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar
|73
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing
|79
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|80
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|85
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|88
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|90
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling
|94
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:59
|96
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:06:01
|97
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada
|0:08:21
|98
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|99
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|100
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|101
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|102
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|103
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:09:59
|105
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|106
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Garrett Mccleod (Can) Canada
|0:10:09
|108
|Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
|109
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano
|0:12:00
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|DNF
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|5
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|33
|pts
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|26
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale
|5
|5
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|2
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
|2
