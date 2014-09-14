Image 1 of 30 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: GP Quebec) Image 2 of 30 The breakaway looks to extend its advantage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) was close the the win today but had to settle for second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 Simon Gerrans gets the 101st win for Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Katusha riders at the start of the GP de Montréal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 The peloton passes the Montréal University (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Movistar up the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 The Montréal in the background (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 The field climbing Polytechnique at the 2014 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 The start of the 2014 GP de Montréal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Peter Stetina (BMC) drives the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Astana control the main bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Astana controlling the race back in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 30 Omega Pharma-QuickStep before the start of the GP de Montréal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 30 The peloton takes a corner during the GP de Montréal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 30 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 30 Katusha working hard on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 30 Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) followed by Tinkoff-Saxo's Jay McCarthy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 30 Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 30 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) checks to see his margin of victory before his big celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 30 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) had plenty of time to celebrate his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 30 Two-from-two: Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates victory at the GP de Montréal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 30 Simon Spilak (Katusha) crosses the line in 27th place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 30 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 30 Podium: Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: GP Quebec) Image 29 of 30 The breakaway led by Jan Polanc (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Yves Perret/GPCQM) Image 30 of 30 The GP Montreal podium: Rui Costa, Simon Gerrans and Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Yves Perret/GPCQM)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) secured his second consecutive victory of the weekend at the WorldTour finale Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal on Sunday. After winning in Quebec City on Friday, the Australian sprinter out-paced world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) to grant his team it’s 101st victory on the streets on Montreal.

Gerrans used every last teammate to aid in his victory by managing an all-day breakaway, dragging attacks back on the final climb over the circuit’s decisive ascent on Mont Royal, and along the descent through the city’s downtown streets toward the finish line on Avenue du Parc.

"I couldn’t have asked any more of the team again today," Gerrans said. "We set out a plan at the start of the day, everyone followed it perfectly and the race unfolded exactly as we wanted.

"To still have four or five teammates there coming into the final was amazing so I am just really happy to be able to finish off some great teamwork again."

The field swallowed up the last rider of a four-man breakaway at the base of the 17th and final climb over Mont Royal. Costa was the first to make an attack but he failed to make a clean break and was soon joined by a select group that included Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jesus Herrada (Movistar) and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge). Gerrans jumped across with Lotto Belisol teammates Tim Wellens and Tony Gallopin, causing the collective lead group to reconsider its odds with such a fast finisher in the mix.

Several bridge attempts helped bring the group back together before the circuit’s second smaller climb. Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) moved to the front and put in a strong effort, and although they weren’t able to get a gap, they successfully whittled down the group in contention for the win.

Costa made a second attack on the descent toward Avenue du Parc with three kilometers to go. He managed to clear the field by a few seconds but the move was short-lived as Peter Weening led his Orica-GreenEdge team into an organized lead-out for Gerrans.

How it unfolded

The fifth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal's 205.7km race, 17 laps of a 12km course, was held on challenging but familiar circuit over Mont Royal with versions of it previously used as a World Championships course in 1974, Olympic Games route in 1976, a men's World Cup course in the 1980s and 1990s, and a women's World Cup course in the 1990s and 2000s.

They day’s breakaway formed over the first ascent with Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ), Louis Vervaeke (Lotto) and Jan Polanc (Lampre), who was also represented in the breakaway during the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec on Friday. Ryan Roth (Canada) later bridged across to the three riders and they built up a lead of 11 minutes after the first few laps.

Movistar’s fast-paced chase from behind split the field into three with Gerrans caught in the third chase group. Orica-GreenEgde’s Christian Meier and Mathew Hayman did much of the work ahead of the second main group to close down the gap and the three groups came back together six laps into the race.

Hayman led the chase with help from two Katusha riders, bringing the gap to the break down to under ten minutes, while also looking back after the climb keep en eye on their respective sprinters Gerrans and Alexander Kristoff.

Astana threw in a few riders to help with the chase at the halfway point of the race and helped reduce the gap to under seven minutes, likely working for its Italian rider Enrico Gasparotto. Meanwhile, it was also a point of the race where some riders started pulling off to the side of the road to either call it a day or to call it the end of a long season.

Roth, who struggled on the climb during the breakaway but made his contributions to their overall effort on the flats, yo-yo'd on and off the back until finally falling off pace for good with three laps to go. It wasn’t long before Jeannesson was also dropped. Polanc and Vervaeke continued to sprint one another for the mountain classification points at the top. In the end, it was Vervaeke who secured the special award.

Ag2r-La Mondiale’s Jean-Christophe Peraud, who was second at the Tour de France, made a brief appearance at the front of the main field, towing the riders over Mont Royal for the second to last time. He was joined by Meier and teammate Simon Yates, along with several riders from BMC in keeping the pace high.

Sensing the peloton was just over a minute behind, Polanc made one last move to try and stay away for a little longer, leaving Vervaeke behind. He crossed through the start-finish line with one lap to go, after being off the front for more than 190km, with less than 50 seconds on a field that was determined to close down the gap and restart the battle for the day’s win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5:24:27 2 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Giant-Shimano 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 8 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 13 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 17 Simon Geschke (Ger) Giant-Shimano 18 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 21 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 24 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 25 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 Michael Woods (Can) Canada 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:17 32 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:20 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:00:27 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing 0:00:38 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:50 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 38 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:01 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:06 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Giant-Shimano 42 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 45 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 48 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 49 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 50 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha 0:01:18 51 Daan Olivier (Ned) Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 52 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 54 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Giant-Shimano 55 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:01:32 56 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 57 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 58 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:58 59 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:14 60 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 62 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 63 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 64 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:37 65 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Giant-Shimano 0:04:00 66 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha 67 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2r-La Mondiale 0:04:33 68 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 69 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 71 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:04:39 72 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar 73 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 76 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing 79 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 80 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 82 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 85 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 86 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 87 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 88 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 90 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 91 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 92 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 93 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling 94 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar 0:05:59 96 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:06:01 97 Bruno Langlois (Can) Canada 0:08:21 98 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 99 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Garmin-Sharp 100 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r-La Mondiale 101 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 102 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 103 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:09:59 105 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 106 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 107 Garrett Mccleod (Can) Canada 0:10:09 108 Ryan Roth (Can) Canada 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Giant-Shimano 0:12:00 DNF Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida DNF Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar DNF Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar DNF Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar DNF Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale DNF Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep DNF Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-QuickStep DNF Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha DNF Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha DNF Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha DNF Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling DNF Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling DNF Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team DNF Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing DNF Thomas Peterson (USA) Giant-Shimano DNF Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky DNF Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky DNF Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky DNF Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol DNF Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin-Sharp DNF Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale DNF Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar DNF Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Canada DNF Pierrick Naud (Can) Canada DNF Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountain 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountain 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountain 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountian 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 5 pts 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 2 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 pts 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 5 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Canada 2

Mountain 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Mountain 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Ag2r-La Mondiale 5 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 2