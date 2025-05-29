Recommended reading

'Compared to last year, we have taken another big step' – Visma management rate Jonas Vingegaard as favourite for Tour de France

By published

'You could perhaps say that Pogačar is better on Tour of Flanders-like courses, but this is about a three-week race'

Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured on the podium after stage 21, the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial from Monaco to Nice, France (33,7 km) on Sunday 21 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar on the final podium of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease A Bike manager Richard Plugge has said that Jonas Vingegaard will be the strongest rider over the course of three weeks at the Tour de France, proclaiming that the Dane should be the favourite ahead of Tadej Pogačar.

The Danish star will be taking aim at his third career Tour de France title this July, with the pair having shared the previous five Tour wins among themselves.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.