'This sport can be cruel sometimes' – Tyre blowout cause of Sam Watson's stage 4 Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes crash

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British champion rides to the finish, last over the line as he wears the bloody marks of fall

MONTROND-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JUNE 10: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains graphic content.) Samuel Watson of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team injured after the 78th Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes 2026, Stage 4 a 167.4km stage from Le Puy-en-Velay to Montrond-les-Bains / #UCIWT / on June 10, 2026 in Montrond-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Sam Watson (Netcompany Ineos) after stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Watson (Netcompany Ineos) was exactly where he wanted to be mid-way through stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – out front in the break with an opportunity to use his finishing speed to chase stage victory on the uphill incline run to the finish line in

It was a day that could have been the perfect tonic to a challenging season for Watson where, despite the winning start in the Santos Tour Down Under prologue, the rider has had to manage a knee injury, a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and a fall whilst in the front group at Tour of Flanders that cut short not only his effort at the race but also his Spring Classics season.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.