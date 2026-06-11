'This sport can be cruel sometimes' – Tyre blowout cause of Sam Watson's stage 4 Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes crash
British champion rides to the finish, last over the line as he wears the bloody marks of fall
Sam Watson (Netcompany Ineos) was exactly where he wanted to be mid-way through stage 4 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – out front in the break with an opportunity to use his finishing speed to chase stage victory on the uphill incline run to the finish line in
It was a day that could have been the perfect tonic to a challenging season for Watson where, despite the winning start in the Santos Tour Down Under prologue, the rider has had to manage a knee injury, a crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and a fall whilst in the front group at Tour of Flanders that cut short not only his effort at the race but also his Spring Classics season.
The Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, previously known as the Critérium du Dauphiné, was only the British Champion's second race back since then and, as Watson pointed out in a post on social media, sitting in the break of 12 was a 'good situation' for him. But what then happened on the descent of Côte de la Roche en Forez certainly wasn't.
On the final descent before the route delivered a flat 30km run to the line at Montrond-les-Bains, Watson, who was in the back half of the break, deviated from his line and headed out of control toward the road side before hitting the tarmac and taking a roll toward the grass on the roadside.
He got up, taking some time to remount, but continued on nevertheless to cross the line in last place, just over 13 minutes after his break companion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) had swept up the victory.
"Front blow out on the descent in the break," said Watson in an Instagram post which explained what had sparked the fall.
"This sport can be cruel sometimes. Onwards and upwards."
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There had been no medical update from the team on Watson at the time of writing, however, as he rode away from the finish to a round of applause from the crowd who appreciated his gutsy effort to make it through, there were a number of injuries visible. This included a bloodied knee and elbow as well as a ripped up jersey, shorts and gloves. The rider also looked like he may have been nursing a finger injury.
Netcompany Ineos will be hoping to keep the team in tact for stage 5, as the British squad are heading into the day of racing with Kévin Vauquelin in second overall and Oscar Onley third, both 12 seconds back from race leader Alez Baudin (EF Education-EasyPost).
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Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.