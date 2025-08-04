'Coming back at y'all'- Remco Evenepoel back in the saddle 16 days after Tour de France abandon

Olympic champion rides for three hours in Belgium as reports suggesting news of his transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026 is imminent

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step pictured at the start of stage 14 of the 2025 Tour de France cycling race, from Pau to Luchon-Superbagneres (183 km), on Saturday 19 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Remco Evenepoel before the start of stage 14 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has completed what appears to be his first training ride, 16 days after abandoning the Tour de France with fatigue.

The Belgian recalled the first anniversary of becoming double Olympic champion in Paris in 2024 on Instagram on Sunday and then posted information on a 105km ride on his Strava account on Monday.

Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

