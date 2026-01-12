'Monday's Victory' - Wout van Aert back training on the bike only 10 days after surgery for ankle fracture

The Belgian superstar sustained a small fracture during the Exactcross at Mol

Belgian Wout van Aert pictured after the men's elite race of the Azencross, the fifth stage in the DVV Trofee (out of eight), Monday 29 December 2025, in Loenhout. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just 10 days after crashing out of the Exact Cross at Mol and sustaining a small fracture to his ankle, Wout van Aert is back training on the road.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider posted the 33km ride on his Strava account, calling it 'Monday's Victory'. Despite the fact the ride was his first since surgery, he still managed a personal best on the Heidereef Climb segment, though he was way off the overall best time.

“Wout is experiencing pain in his ankle,” sports director Jan Boven said after the race. “We will conduct further examinations before drawing any conclusions. It’s a shame the race had to end this way, because Wout was very strong, and it was a great duel.”

