Wout Van Aert ends 2024 season after serious knee injury at Vuelta a España

By
published

Visma rider receives intravenous antibiotics in Belgian hospital to minimise the risk of infection

Wout Van Aert after his crash at the Vuelta a Espana
Wout Van Aert after his crash at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert has been ruled out of the World Championships and will not race again this season due to the knee injury he sustained in the crash that ended his Vuelta a España.

Visma-Lease a Bike revealed that the Belgian rider had “suffered a serious knee injury that will require intensive care.”

