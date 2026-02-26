'Very bad timing' - Visma-Lease a Bike push to find positives after illness forces Wout van Aert out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in latest setback

Van Aert's return to racing still unclear, but Le Samyn next week is still possible

Visma-Lease a Bike's team management have put a brave face on the loss of Wout van Aert for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, but they were the first to recognise that it constituted a heavy blow to their ambitions as well.

Van Aert has caught a virus, seemingly some kind of cold or 'flu bug, that has left him out for the count just days before Belgium's second biggest one-day cobbled Classic, where he was set to make his debut for 2026.

While Matthew Brennan will be "probably our best card to play," Niermann said, Nieuwsblad is, in any case, a hugely unpredictable event. Niermann recalled that if Norwegian sprinter Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) was a surprise winner last year, that just formed part of the way the first cobbled Classic of the season always tended to play out.

"Last year the race was quite hard, and it came back all the same, because Omloop is always a race when anything can happen. I just said to Matthew when I was watching a video of last year's race, you could see Wærenskjold was really far back on the Muur [de Geraardsbergen], and he still won.

