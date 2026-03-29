'They were trying to hurt each other' – Florian Vermeersch fades in front row seat to latest Wout van Aert versus Mathieu van der Poel battle at In Flanders Fields

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Despite being dropped on the final Kemmelberg ascent, UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider impresses again by following superstar rivals

In Flanders Fields 2026: Florian Vermeersch during the race
In Flanders Fields 2026: Florian Vermeersch during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Florian Vermeersch continued to impress as the third strongest cobbled climber at In Flanders Fields on Sunday, only dropping behind Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel on the third rep of the Kemmelberg, the final climb of the race.

As the leader for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Vermeersch backed up his podium finish from E3 Saxo Classic on Friday by first responding to the acceleration of Van Aert on the second Kemmelberg ascent. He was then the only other rider, except for Van der Poel, to make it into the leading group heading into the last 57km.

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"I really hoped they would ride up at pace, but they were trying to hurt each other. I really rode my absolute best to try and catch up, but it’s not easy against those two.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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