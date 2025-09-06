Chris Froome 'relieved to be heading home' from hospital after serious training crash

Seven-time Grand Tour winner thanks HIA Sainte Anne hospital after successful surgery in Toulon at end of August

Chris Froome participates in the Tour of Poland Teams Presentation in Wroclaw, Poland, on August 3, 2025. (Photo by Mateusz Birecki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Froome at his most recent race in Poland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has returned home from the hospital, eight days after sustaining several injuries in a serious training crash.

Froome announced that his stay at the HIA Sainte Anne in Toulon had come to a relieving end via his social media on Friday, alongside a picture of him holding hands with his daughter.

His wife, Michelle, later revealed to The Times that during surgery the doctors in France also discovered that Froome had suffered a life-threatening injury during the crash, tearing the sac that surrounds the heart – the pericardium – as a result of the impact.

Froome is one of the most decorated riders of all time and dominated GC fields throughout the 2010s, notching up four yellow jersey wins at the Tour de France, two overall titles at the Vuelta a España and a completed Grand Tour set with victory at the 2018 Giro d'Italia.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

