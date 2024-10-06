UCI Gravel World Championships: Mathieu van der Poel dominates with solo victory

Image 1 of 11 Mathieu van der Poel wins the 2024 Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com ) Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) launches his first attack (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Defending champion Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) at the front of the 16-rider lead group (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) The Bunch passes a Mural ‘The Enchanted Forest’ (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) The peloton moving through a cobbled track on a canalside early in the race (Image credit: SW Pix) The peloton on an early gravel sector (Image credit: SW Pix) Riders ascending the spiral commuter bridge in Leuven at the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com ) Connor Swift racing through the commuter infrastructure at the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) A picturesque rural track in the early stages of the race (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) A sea of blue decorated the startline as Belgium had a huge contingent in the race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

After falling short in his defence of the road world title in Zürich a week ago, Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) stamped his authority at the UCI Gravel World Championships by winning the elite men’s title after he dropped breakaway companion Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) on the final lap of the circuit in Leuven.

Seizing an opportunity on a short climb, Van der Poel unleashed a fierce acceleration with 13 km remaining, leaving F. Vermeersch in the dust to ride solo to claim the eighth rainbow jersey of his career.

Florian Vermeesch crossed the line 1:02 behind to claim the silver medal for the second year in a row.

The 182km race turned into a tactical showdown between Van der Poel and the Belgians’ numerical advantage. The 29-year-old launched his first big attack after some 60 kilometres of racing, forming an initial lead group of 16 riders. A subsequent acceleration reduced the group to seven, cutting the Belgian presence at the front from seven riders down to four.

With 40 kilometres to go, Van der Poel responded to Vermeersch’s attack on the tarmac, leaving the rest of the seven-rider lead group behind. The pair collaborated out front while, behind them, Belgians Gianni Vermeersch, Jasper Stuyven, and Quinten Hermans put pressure on Connor Swift (Great Britain) and defending champion Matej Mohorič (Slovenia).

The duo at the front collaborated to extend their lead over the chase group to over one minute with 20 kilometres remaining, testing each other as they neared the finale.

In a tactical battle for the bronze medal, the five riders nearly came to a standstill in the final meters. Mohorič made the first move, prompting Swift to give chase, followed closely by the Belgian trio. In the end, it was Hermans who surged ahead to secure third place in the sprint.

How it Unfolded

Just as the elite women 24 hours before, and several thousand age-group Gravel World Championships racers between, the men's field departed from Halle to unseasonably bright warm skies.

The riders had 182km ahead of them, including two laps of a 47km circuit out of the finish city of Leuven, with woodland track, cobbled sectors and long interlinking paved roads on the agenda.

The start line was decorated by a sea of blue jerseys, with the peloton containing a truly enormous Belgian contingent of more than 65 riders on the elite start list.

All eyes were on Dutch star Mathieu van der Poel, though, who shared a fistbump with the returning Slovenian champion Matej Mohorič - the two riders bearing the numbers 1 and 2 for the race ahead.

The peloton set off in an orderly procession, with Slovenian and Dutch riders controlling the initial pace, but the pack stayed largely together.



Just under 40km into the race, a substantial attack group of 30 riders broke free – comprised of more than 50% Belgian riders.

An attack came from within the attack and a group of seven riders emerged 10km later. There were no allusions around the strength of this group either, with a billing of Matej Mohoric (Slovenia), Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands), Tiesj Benoot (Belgium), Jasper Stuyven (Belgium), Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium), Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) and Florian Vermeersch (Belgium).

It was constant but captivating chaos for the next 20km, as Van der Poel attacked through the pastoral farmland gravel stretches just within the 70km marker, carving a lead of 20 seconds over a swelling group of chasers.

A group of largely Belgian chasers - varying between ten and twenty in size - led by Jasper Stuyven eventually caught the flying Dutchman, meaning we wouldn't ride 120km solo.

With around 80km remaining, we had a new leading group of 16, with the original breakaway adding Tim Merlier (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain) Lawrence Naesen (Belgium), Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium), Matevz Govekar (Slovenia), Rick Ottema (Netherlands) and Jonas Lindberg (Denmark) to their ranks. The group contained ten Belgian, but would they work together?

With 60km to go, Van der Poel once again attacked the group during a woodland track section, this time dragging Connor Swift with him. The two didn't manage to break clear for long, but Van der Poel's overpowering form was becoming evident.

Stuyven opened an attack on the painfully steep and narrow Ramberg climb, but it wasn't enough to cause a break in the group, which entered the final lap whittled down to a selection of seven riders.

The next, and perhaps most decisive attack, came not from Van der Poel but Florian Vermeersch, who launched with around 45km remaining, and took the Dutch favourite with him.

Van der Poel and Vermeersch had pulled out an advantage of 20 seconds over the next 10km, as the chase group splintered and fragmented under internal attacks.

Returning champion Morohic was the natural agitator, surrounded by three Belgian teammates, but his assaults achieved very little, other than to allow Van der Poel to Vermeersch to establish an ever-larger gap as the race entered the final 30km.

Swift and Mohoric struck repeatedly at the Belgian trio through farm-track cobbles, woodland trail and gravel track. They failed to shed the Belgian trio, whale with 25km to go, Van der Poel and Vermeersch had established a gap of one minute.

It became clear that this two-man breakaway would win the day, and pained expressions from Vermeersch seemed to betray that the Dutchman was riding to victory.

With 15km remaining, the gap was now 1:30, and the only question remaining would be when Van der Poel would make his move, and who would win the batte for third.

The answer to the first question came all too quickly, as with 3.5km remaining on a woodlands ascent in the Brabant woodlands the Dutch rider dropped the hammer and Vermeersch could do little more than watch Van der Poel drift away into the long tree-lined track ahead.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling