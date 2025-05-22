Recommended reading

BMC set to layoff up to 40 staff in latest cost-cutting restructure, citing US tariffs as having 'influenced the decision'

By published

Restructuring follows a request for government assistance in 2024 in wake of covid pandemic

BMC ROADMACHINE 01 AMP e bike
(Image credit: BMC)

Swiss bicycle manufacturing company and historic WorldTour bike sponsor BMC is set to undergo further restructuring, with around 40 jobs expected to be cut from its worldwide operation.

The news was reported by Solothurner Zeitung, a local news outlet based in the same Swiss canton as the BMC headquarters. The number of jobs to be cut directly from its Swiss operations is yet to be determined, and is currently subject to a consultation process. 

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.