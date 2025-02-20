BMC issues immediate stop-ride notice on gravel bike due to potential fork steerer separation

By
published

'Fork steerer tubes have separated under heavy duty riding conditions'

BMC Kaius 01 One
(Image credit: Josh Ross)

BMC has today issued a voluntary recall notice on its Kaius 01 gravel bike, telling users to "immediately stop riding" the bike. 

In a statement to the press, the brand says it has "become aware of a few instances where certain fork steerer tubes have separated under heavy duty riding conditions."

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

More about tech
Tadej Pgacar&#039;s Colnago bike at the UAE Tour

Tadej Pogačar wins his first race of 2025: We take a closer look at the striking new bike he did it on
Competitive Cyclist winter sale branding

The Competitive Cyclist Winter sale is on and these are some of the best cycling deals I've found – but be quick it ends soon
Jonas Vingegaard at the start of of stage 2 in Lagoa

'It shouldn't happen in cycling' - Jonas Vingegaard urges UCI and organisers to react to Volta ao Algarve stage chaos
See more latest