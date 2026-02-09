If you're a fan of Gore-Tex-equipped cycling clothing, now's the time to save up to 55% on some of Gorewear's best cycling kit

The cycling industry downturn has continued to rumble on, and the tail end of 2025 and into 2026 served us up with more bad news, highlighting the ongoing struggles of some of the best cycling clothing brands.

Negative stories from some of our favourite brands, like Rapha and Le Col announcing closures and significant changes. Elsewhere, several employees of Endura departed the company as Endura relocated from its Scottish HQ to England.

These brands continue to trade, but one established brand that hasn't been so fortunate is Gorewear, which will stop accepting and fulfilling orders on March 31, 2026, bringing to an end the German brand, which has been producing cycling clothing since 1984.

We’ve tested many products from the Gorewear range and always rated them highly, including one of the best waterproof cycling jackets on the market – the Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket, which scored an almost flawless 4.5 out of 5 star review. Our tester Andy Turner said that Gore had taken back the waterproof crown with its Spinshift jacket, delivering supreme waterproofing, paired with good breathability.

So it's sad to see a brand renowned for quality closing down, and although it feels slightly ruthless to take advantage of this, currently Gorewear has massive reductions, as it looks to shift its remaining stock before closing the doors at the end of March.

Below, I've highlighted a few selections discounted at Gorewear from the Men's and Women's sale, and as it’s likely to be the last-ever sale, there are some huge discounts to be had. However, sizing is limited, so if you have your eye on anything, grab it quickly, as the sale and Gorewear ends for good very soon.

Gorewear Sale Men

Save 35% (£78.75) Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket : was £224.99 now £146.24 at gorewear.com Save 35% Gorewear claimed it completely redesigned its Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket, and this next-generation offering is thinner, lighter, and as waterproof as ever. It features a brand new ePE Gore-Tex membrane, which uses less material than previously, and is also being PFAS free. It is available in six colour choices and sizes S to XXL. However, only the Lab Graphite and Cargo Blue have the discount, atthe moment. Read our Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket review.

Save 35% (£40.25) Gorewear Swiftride Thermo Bib Tights: was £114.99 now £74.74 at gorewear.com Save 35% The best winter bib tights will keep your legs feeling warm and comfortable when riding in cold and wet winter weather. The Swiftride Thermo use a high-stretch, recycled thermal fleece for cold-weather performance. Warmth, breathability and an overall lightweight are some of the standout features. Reflective panel and logos also give increased road visibility. S-XXL Black or Black and Neon Yellow. Read the Gorewear Thermo Bib Tights review.

Save 35% (£31.50) Gorewear Swiftride Optical Bib Shorts: was £89.99 now £58.49 at gorewear.com Save 35% The Gorewear Swiftride Optical Bib Shorts are a great choice as one of the best bib shorts, and feature a soft, tightly knitted material for ultimate comfort. Paired with what the brand says is an updated Comfort 2.0 seat pad, it is designed for maximum comfort, breathability and moisture management. Available in two colours, Optical Blue or Black, with only the Blue currently discounted, and sized from S to XXL.

Save 55% (£38.49) Gorewear C3 Jersey: was £69.99 now £31.50 at gorewear.com Save 55% The C3 Jersey features a modern, aero road cycling fit at a bargain price. It has lengthened sleeves, a dropped tail, close fit collar, and three back pockets for ride essentials. It comes in three colours and sizes XS to XL, but only the Black and Green versions have the discount.

Gorewear Women's Sale

Save 40% (£98) Gorewear Lupra 2.0 Gore-Tex LE1 Hooded Jacket: was £244.99 now £146.99 at gorewear.com Save 40% The Women's Lupra 2.0 Gore-Tex LE1 Hooded Jacket features next-generation Gore-Tex ePE fabric designed to give 3-layer waterproof protection, and adjustable comfort with a two-way front zipper, velcro sleeves and cord adjuster on the hem. There is also a limited-edition sleeve logo graphic, which adds to the overall appeal of this jacket. It is available in three colour choices and sizes XS to L. However, only the Lime Yellow and Black are discounted.

Save 55% (£60.49) Gorewear Spinshift Logo Long-Sleeved Jersey: was £109.99 now £49.50 at gorewear.com Save 55% The Gorewear Spinshift is a limited-edition cycling jersey with a close-to-body fit, featuring a breathable, quick-drying fabric for next-to-skin comfort, and moisture management. It is available in two colours with a bold logo on the front, and both options come sized from XS to XL.

Save 30% (£34.50) Gorewear Swiftride Thermo Bib Tights: was £114.99 now £80.49 at gorewear.com Save 30% The Swiftride Thermo Bib Tights are designed for deep winter rides, and made with thermal fleece, a comfortable seat pad, and wide mesh straps to keep you warm. It is available in one colour choice and sizes S to L.

Although these chosen Gorewear deals are UK-based, Gorewear US has equally appealing discounts running, with discounts up to 55% off, and is well worth your attention if you're US-based.

Below, you'll also find the best Gorewear deals specific to your location from other retailers.