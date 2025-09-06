Bianchi unveils special €21,885 Specialissima RC and Oltre RC 'Founder Edition' bikes

Just when we thought the superbike launches had finished for the year, Bianchi has come out swinging and launched two very special - and very expensive - limited edition bikes.

The Italian brand, which is celebrating its 140th birthday this year, has released a limited run of 85 'Founders Edition' bikes. Limited edition versions of its all-rounder, the Specialissima RC and aero race bike, the Oltre RC, that pay tribute to Bianchi founder Edoardo Bianchi and the company's 'spirit of innovation'. RC stands for Reparto Corse (racing department).

During its 140-year history, some of the sport's biggest champions have ridden Bianchi bikes, notably Fausto Coppi and Marco Pantani, among others.

The brand's iconic Celeste blue/green colour is also said to have been inspired by the colour of Queen Margherita of Italy's eyes; indeed, the same Queen after whom the pizza was named.

In total, just 85 models will be available. Eighty-five is a reference to 1885, the year Bianchi opened his workshop in Milan.

The total number of bikes will include both Specialissima and Oltre models in two new hand-painted finishes from Officina Bianchi, the brand's custom programme.

Blue Italia and Celeste Spectrum paint schemes will be available. Blue Italia is a nod to the Italian royal House of Savoy; Bianchi himself was an official supplier to the Italian Royal Family. The Celeste Spectrum option is an iridescent purple and blue paint scheme, as seen on the Specialissima in the images below.

Bianchi highlights a few other special details regarding the bikes. Each founder's edition features '999' on the forks, a reference to the Reparto Corse series, which were frames reserved for pro riders or famous names.

Each bike is also numbered and features the letter 'B' which featured on special Bianchi frames from the '60s and '70s; another nod to the brand's racing heritage.

Each bike has a pretty high-end spec list, which makes for something of a money-no-object list.

Each model is equipped with Scope Artech 6. A wheel which won our CN Labs wind tunnel test, Carbon-Ti disc rotors and chainrings, custom-painted Ceramicspeed OSPW pulley systems and THM Clavicula cranksets.

These bikes have a suggested retail price of €21,850 euro which works out at $25,647 as of today's conversion rate.

However, if you have $20,000 odd to spend on a bike, these Bianchi models appear to offer better value than the $21,000 Colnago Y1Rs, which doesn't come with any extra goodies.

Included with each of these is a certificate of authenticity and ownership, race kit from "Bianchi's WorldTour sponsored Team," a bike bag, and the chance to collect the bike at one of the team's pre-season training camps next year. With the chance to meet the pros and ride alongside them.

The missing mention of Bianchi's current team, Arkea-B&B Hotels, is further fuel to the fire that is a rumoured split between the two. Former Cyclingnews Editor, Daniel Benson, has reported on his Substack that Bianchi will be partnering up with Bahrain Victorious in 2026, and this report only reaffirms that claim.

Christmas is looming on the horizon, and one of these is going to make one heck of a present for someone.