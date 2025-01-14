The Scope Artech 6.A wheels cost more than most bikes and are incredible to ride, but they have one massive flaw

They came out on top in our own wind tunnel tests, but how did the Scope Artech 6.A wheels fare in the real world?

A blue Pinarello Dogma with Scope Artech 6A wheels fitted
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Phenomenal performance, both in terms of aerodynamics and weight not just compared to other deep sections wheels but compared to many climbing wheels too. The finish, however, leaves a little to be desired.

Pros

  • +

    Class-leading aerodynamics

  • +

    Class-leading weight

  • +

    Absolutely amazing to ride

Cons

  • -

    Hubs corrode in the wet

  • -

    Logos are already chipping off

A close up of a deep carbon wheel with fish scale texture

Scope Artech 6.A Wheels

Price: £3,498 / $4,398 or £3,998 / $4,998 with ceramic upgrade

Measured weight: 1,280g

Hookless: No

Depth: 65mm

Width: 25mm internal, 33.7mm external

Here at Cyclingnews we are trying to develop a two-pronged approach to testing the absolute best tech on the market. Our wind tunnel testing, of which the most pertinent for this review is our wind tunnel wheels test, gives us hard, independent data on which products are the fastest under controlled conditions. Data is great, but it doesn’t cover the whole picture, and so a more nuanced review - like this one - is also necessary to tease out the more fuzzy bits like ride feel and value. The Scope Artech 6.A wheels came out the fastest in our lab testing from a cohort of 18 top-end wheelsets. Does that make them the best road bike wheels

Sadly, unless you are absolutely meticulous with drying the hubs after washing then corrosion will be evident very fast. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsI can't fault the design, but I can fault the finish slightly. Corroding hubs, even on a set of summer race wheels, is not good.6/10
PerformanceOn any terrain I can't think of a wheel I'd rather ride. Even on very hilly terrain they perform brilliantly. 10/10
WeightAbsurdly light, not just for a wheel of this depth, but for a wheel of any depth.10/10
Tubeless CompatibilityWell behaved, well taped, easy to setup and a hook means it works with most tyres. Not having a solid rim bed does introduce a weakness, but the flip side is you get internal nipples for aero gains.9/10
ValueVery, very expensive, but also very, very high performance. If it weren't for the finishing issues I'd score it higher. 8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 86%
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.