Alexander Kristoff ends career on a crash, abandons Tour de Langkawi halfway through stage 7

Final farewell was set for Sunday but Norwegian's goodbye tour cut short on road to Medini

HERFORD, GERMANY - AUGUST 22: Alexander Kristoff of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility prior to the 40th Deutschland Tour 2025, Stage 2 a 190.3km stage from Herford to Arnsberg on August 22, 2025 in Herford, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday's stage 7 of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi was meant to be the second last day of racing for retiring Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility) but his retirement run was cruelly cut short when he fell halfway through the stage.

Visibly in pain as he stood on the side of the road, the rider quickly realised getting back on the bike was not an option and stepped away from racing for the last time ,not with the hoped for victory celebration but instead an injury.

