'Still fighting for the win' – Big goals, a near miss, shifting goal posts and hopes for a victory celebration as Alexander Kristoff bids farewell at Le Tour de Langkawi

There was a collective holding of breaths at the finish of stage 3 of Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi when Alexander Kristoff (UNO-X Mobility) crossed the line right alongside Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) in the tightest of sprint battles. For a moment, it looked like the retiring star attraction at the race may have just taken his first crucial step toward 100 victories.

The photo finish, however, soon put an end to that thought. The dream scenario and unfolding of the narrative of chasing those final two victories to jump from 98 career wins to a full century was compelling – even winner Malucelli apologised for thwarting the champion on his retirement run – but the goal posts now look to have shifted.

"It was a pity for me, but we did a good team effort. I also did a good effort, but was overcome at the last meter," Kristoff told Cyclingnews as he looked back on that stage as he sat under the shade waiting for another hot day of racing to kick off at Kuala Terengganu on Wednesday. "I just didn't have small centimetres on my side. So yeah, not so much you can do."

Those centimetres on stage 3 were crucial to give him a chance at the 100 goal, given the ticking clock for Kristoff to capture those last two wins, given he plans to bring his career to a close in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

"I'm at 98, so I should have taken it yesterday if I want to reach 100. But it's still just a number," said Kristoff. "It doesn't matter too much."

Coming to Langkawi, however, was a calculated decision to give him a chance to hit that number, as the sprinters' stages are laid out with seven likely opportunities on offer. The race named after the tourist paradise of Langkawi also fits the bill as a sprinter's paradise, but it's been far from a straightforward win chase for the four-time Tour de France stage winner.

The view of the forests, rugged hills, and beaches that fit the tropical fantasy ideal on Langkawi were at times obscured by cloud and rain on the opening stage around the island, and Kristoff, it seems, wasn't going to get the full view of this sprinter's paradise either.

All eyes were turned his way as the race headed toward the Kuah finish line on stage 1. Malucelli had even opted to jump on his wheel, but had to quickly change tack when another UNO-X Mobility rider jumped, Eriend Blikra, who ended up coming second, while Kristoff was fifth.

It became clear from that day that not only is the 38-year-old Kristoff facing focused competition from rival teams, with Malucelli and stage 2 winner Arvid De Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) having both entered the race with a long list of stage victories in Malaysia beside their names, but he is also not his own team's only prospect.

(Image credit: Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi)

Erlend Blikra, in fact, already has one stage win in Malaysia under his belt from three years ago and also the points jersey from that appearance at the race. He has also now been on the podium in three of the four stages so far this year.

"We wanted to try to get an early win for Alex, because we know Eriend is faster and he can also do a really long sprint," UNO X-Mobility sports director Leonard Snoeks told Cyclingnews at the start of stage 4, just the day after Kristoff's near miss on stage 3, which he characterised as 'frustrating'.

"But on the tougher stages, you never know, and with the heat, it's really individual how you can cope with it, but normally it is Eriend that's the fastest guy, so he'll probably get some more chances from now on."

Still, that doesn't mean it's all over for Kristoff as with one summit finish but three likely sprint stages remaining, there is still room to move.

"I mean, he's been up there for two stages, so it's not like he's out of the picture. Even though he might do a lead-out, if he does a really long lead-out, perhaps nobody could follow him. Or you never know. It all depends on taking some decisions in the car," said Snoeks.

"But for now, I think it's gonna be more Eriend that we're gonna try and go for."

That was borne out hours later as Stage 4 finished in Kemaman, with Blikra sprinting to third, while Kristoff took 11th. However, there is one stage in particular that could well play to the Tour of Flanders, Milan-San Remo, and Gent-Wevelgem winner's strengths - a stage that could offer the ideal final farewell.

Sunday's 180.2km stage 8 to Kuala Lumpur has a sting in its tail that could help turn the odds in Kristoff's favour, in the form of a category 3 climb in Setul at 76.7km to go, a category 2 ascent at Bukit Hantu the tops out with 26.8km remaining and then finally the Look Out point category 2 at just 14.3km from the final finish line of the race right near the Petronas twin towers.

"I wanted to come here with shape, but I was struggling quite a lot this autumn. So at least I'm happy I'm up there in contention when we tried to go for me, I still was fighting for the win," said Kristoff, who now has just four days of UCI racing left in his career. "This I'm happy about, and let's see if we can manage to get the win at the end. That would be really great."

