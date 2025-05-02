'A special place in my heart' - Four years after winning Giro d'Italia, Egan Bernal returns as Ineos Grenadiers co-leader

Thymen Arensman part of the British squad with Josh Tarling to provide time trial options

2021 Giro d'Italia saw Egan Bernal claim the overall win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four years after he won the Giro d'Italia in his sole participation to date, Egan Bernal has been officially confirmed as Ineos Grenadiers' co-leader for the 2025 edition of the Italian Grand Tour.

The winner of the 2021 Giro, Bernal's return pathway to the race has been anything but straightforward, following his life-threatening crash in early 2022. Since then, Bernal, now 28, has raced both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, but never the Giro - until now.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

