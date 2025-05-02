'A special place in my heart' - Four years after winning Giro d'Italia, Egan Bernal returns as Ineos Grenadiers co-leader

Four years after he won the Giro d'Italia in his sole participation to date, Egan Bernal has been officially confirmed as Ineos Grenadiers' co-leader for the 2025 edition of the Italian Grand Tour.

The winner of the 2021 Giro, Bernal's return pathway to the race has been anything but straightforward, following his life-threatening crash in early 2022. Since then, Bernal, now 28, has raced both the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España, but never the Giro - until now.

After a rollercoaster spring which started brilliantly with his first wins since 2022 crash, he suffered a broken collarbone in the Clásica Jaén then bounced back with seventh at the Volta a Catalunya. The former Tour de France and Giro winner could well take on key contendership role from early in this year's race.

To start with, Bernal is set to co-lead the Ineos Grenadiers lineup alongside Dutch climber Thymen Arensman, twice sixth overall in the Giro.

“The Giro holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I reached one of my greatest milestones in my career in 2021 and I’m both motivated and grateful to be back and leading the team again alongside Thymen," Bernal said in a press release confirming the Ineos Grenadiers roster.

“This season hasn't been the most straightforward given my broken collarbone after the crash in Clásica Jaén in February. But we had a good rehab plan and I was able to get back on the bike quickly afterwards. I’ve had a solid block of training, and I feel strong heading to the Giro.

“The team is hungry and we are going to be coming out fighting every day.”

Apart from Arensman and Bernal, interest will be high in the time triallist Josh Tarling, making his debut in the Giro d'Italia on May 9 after racing the Vuelta a España last year. Other names to follow include Spanish veteran Jonathan Castroviejo and Australian climber Lucas Hamilton, who joined Ineos Grenadiers this year from Jayco-AIUIa. The Ieos Grenadiers Giro d'Italia line-up is completed by Brandon Rivera, Ben Turner and Kim Heiduk.

“Egan and Thymen give us real depth and leadership in the GC battle," added Ineos performance director Scott Drawer.

"Egan’s journey back to top form has been nothing short of incredible, and his experience at a race like the Giro is invaluable for the rest of the team. Thymen’s progression this season has been great to see and we believe he’s ready to take another step forward at this race."

