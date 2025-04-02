'It'd be hard to find someone more resilient' - Egan Bernal eyes Grand Tours success after Volta a Catalunya comeback

Colombian finished seventh following broken collarbone in Clásica Jaén

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Volta a Catalunya
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in action at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal impressed on his comeback from his broken collarbone at the Clásica Jaén, taking a significant step forward at the Volta a Catalunya. 

The Colombian finished seventh overall, with no extra racing needed before his likely participation in the Giro d'Italia in May. Bernal is expected to return to Colombia and train at altitude before heading to the Giro start in Albania, on Friday May 9.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

