'I'm curious to see how far I can go' - Lotte Kopecky focussed on winning Tour de France with Anna van der Breggen as super domestique

World champion opts for a later start to the season at revived women's Milan-San Remo

Lotte Kopecky wears the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour de France Femmes 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning world champion Lotte Kopecky has made some drastic changes to her season targets that will see her take a slower build-up ahead of the late-Spring Classics and then a clear focus on trying to win the Tour de France Femmes

SD Worx-Protime may have lost their former Tour champion, Demi Vollering, in a highly-publicised transfer to rival team FDJ-SUEZ. Still, the powerful Dutch squad will have a new card to play with the return of one of the sport's all-time greats, Anna van der Breggen, who is committed to supporting Kopecky in her Grand Tour ambitions.

